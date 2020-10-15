DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 15, 2020

12 security personnel martyred in two attacks in Ormara, North Waziristan

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.comUpdated 15 Oct 2020

Pictures of the army personnel martyred in North Waziristan released by the ISPR. — Photo courtesy: ISPR
Pictures of the army personnel martyred in North Waziristan released by the ISPR. — Photo courtesy: ISPR

Twelve security personnel were martyred in two separate attacks in Balochistan's Gwadar district and the North Waziristan tribal district, it emerged on Thursday.

In the first incident, at least six security personnel were martyred in a militant attack on a convoy of state-run Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara, Balochistan on Thursday, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

The security personnel lost their lives when terrorists opened fire on them on the highway in Gwadar.

Security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation, the report said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement condemned the attack on the OGDCL convoy and sought a report into the incident, according to another Radio Pakistan report.

The premier expressed grief with the families of the martyred personnel of security agencies.

Balochistan is key to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, part of Beijing's regional Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

The corridor seeks to connect China's western province of Xinjiang with Gwadar, giving Beijing access to the Arabian Sea.

Last year in April, at least 14 people, including 11 personnel of Navy, Air Force and Coast Guards, were killed by gunmen after they were picked out with the help of their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and offloaded from seven buses in the Buzi Pass area near Ormara.

The incident had taken place on the Makran Coastal Highway linking Karachi with the port city of Gwadar. The buses were going to Gwadar from Karachi.

An alliance of three banned militant organisations — the Balochistan Liberation Front, Balochistan Republican Army and Baloch Republican Guard — had claimed responsibility for the killings.

IED attack in NW

In the second incident, six Pakistan Army personnel were martyred in a "terrorist" bomb attack near Razmak area of North Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Thursday.

It said a convoy of security forces was attacked through an improvised explosive device (IED), resulting in the martyrdom of one officer and five soldiers.

The martyred personnel were identified by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as Capt Umar Farooq, aged 24 years; Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, aged 37 years; Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, aged 44; Havaldar Younas Khan, 36; Naik Muhammad Nadeem, 37; and Lance Naik Asmat Ullah, aged 30 years.

'Encounters' between sec­u­rity forces and militants have frequently been taking place in North Waziristan. Secu­rity forces have killed several suspected hardcore terrorists in recent clashes.

Also read: Regional militant sanctuaries

The latest incident comes four days after two soldiers were martyred and three others sustained injuries in an attack on a security post in Shawal valley of North Waziristan.

Officials said militants attacked the post in the Manra Mendara area adjacent to South Waziristan district. They said militants fired rockets in the pre-dawn attack on the post which left two soldiers martyred and three others wounded.

Last month, security forces had killed four terrorists, including militant commander Ihsanullah alias Ihsan Sanray, in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in what was termed as a "major breakthrough" by the ISPR.

The operation was carried out in Ghariom, Shaktu, near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan.

That IBO had come days after wanted terrorist Waseem Zakeria was killed during an intelligence operation in North Waziristan along with four accomplices.

Ten notorious terrorists were also arrested during the operation near Mirali, the ISPR had said at the time. It said Zakeria was the mastermind of 30 attacks, including the targeted killing of government officials and security forces personnel.

Zakeria was also believed to be involved in the assassination of Zubaidullah Khan, a CSP officer of the Federal Information Group, posted as director of the Pakistan Housing Authority in Islamabad.

The killing of the senior civil officer in Mirali had raised concerns about the state of security in once-volatile North Waziristan which has seen an uptick in attacks on security forces since the Zarb-i-Azb operation in June 2014.

A lawmaker from the tribal district had told the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in September that 200 people had lost their lives to targeted killings since February 2018. There was, however, no official corroboration or denial of the claim by the lawmaker.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Anjali
Oct 15, 2020 05:33pm
Only when we understand what is causing the conflict, can we begin to resolve it.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 15, 2020 05:34pm
Before anything said, let's keep some actionable evidence with us.
Recommend 0
Bipin
Oct 15, 2020 05:36pm
Prayers for departed soul.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 15, 2020 05:37pm
Rest In Peace.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 15, 2020 05:48pm
These are the real heroes of the nation. We salute your bravery my brothers. RIP. Long Live Pakistan Armed Forces. Long Live Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Oct 15, 2020 06:09pm
Just a day before first PDM gathering.
Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Oct 15, 2020 06:16pm
Our heartfelt condolences to the families of these soldiers who were killed by terrorists .Note there are no good or bad terrorists only dead terrorists
Recommend 0
P K Thakur
Oct 15, 2020 06:40pm
RIP .
Recommend 0
Ashish Gairola
Oct 15, 2020 06:44pm
RIP
Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 15, 2020 06:49pm
RIP
Recommend 0
Vijayakrishna Iyengar
Oct 15, 2020 06:53pm
RIP.
Recommend 0
RAGHUNATH
Oct 15, 2020 07:00pm
feel sad, pains a lot.. ..From India. no one have right to kill others
Recommend 0
Ghani K
Oct 15, 2020 07:00pm
While Officers and Jawans are dying on the fronline, our politicians are busy on the home front destablizing our country.
Recommend 0
Twins
Oct 15, 2020 07:01pm
RIP ..sad event
Recommend 0
Sanjay Sen
Oct 15, 2020 07:11pm
Any loss of life is sad... consolation for families
Recommend 0
Science
Oct 15, 2020 07:11pm
Address the root cause on table by negotiation. This is first and last solution.
Recommend 0

