Today's Paper | October 15, 2020

Former ISI chief Zaheerul Islam denies asking for Nawaz's resignation in 2014

Dawn.com 15 Oct 2020

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (L) and former ISI chief Lt-Gen Zaheerul Islam (R). — Reuters/file
Former director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), retired Lt Gen Zaheerul Islam, has said he never asked for the resignation of former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in 2014.

"I never sent anyone to convey any such message to [Nawaz], this is absolutely wrong," he said while speaking to The News.

Instead, Islam insisted that at every stage of the 2014 sit-in, he had advised the PML-N government to engage politically with the PTI and the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) to end the protest. Islam, however, was reluctant to talk further on the subject, according to the report.

Islam's comments come days after Nawaz claimed that during his last stint as premier, at a time when Imran Khan was leading the 2014 Islamabad sit-in, the former ISI director-general conveyed a message in the middle of the night, asking for Nawaz's resignation or else the consequences could include a martial law imposed in the country.

"I was told to step down and go home. I said whatever you want to do, do it […] I will not resign [from the office of the prime minister],” Nawaz said, referring to Islam's alleged message, during his Sept 30 video address to his party.

Mocking Nawaz's claim, PM Imran, in an interview with Samaa TV, said: "You were the prime minister, [how] does he have the courage to say that to you?

"If someone tells that to me, I will demand his resignation. I am the democratically elected prime minister; who can dare tell me to step down?"

Later, addressing a lawyer's forum ceremony, PM Imran once again took Nawaz to task for his claim.

"Why did he [Islam] say that? And why did you [Nawaz] silently hear that? Because Zaheerul Islam knew how much money you had stolen."

Imran went on to say that opposition parties' real issue with the military was that unlike other institutions, opposition was unable to "control" the ISI after the agency "found out" about their alleged corruption.

Nawaz "fought with every army chief" because he wanted to turn the military into Punjab police, Imran said.

Nawaz, who made his political comeback last month, after a year-long hiatus, has in recent weeks levelled serious allegations of political interference against the armed forces.

Comments (14)

secular
Oct 15, 2020 03:15pm
as if he will admit.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 15, 2020 03:22pm
We all know how truthful convicted criminal Nawaz and his family with absconder declared son.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 15, 2020 03:44pm
These corrupt leaders always tell lies to fool the public!
Recommend 0
Ghabrana nahi hay
Oct 15, 2020 03:54pm
He would deny it. Wouldn't he?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 15, 2020 03:55pm
@secular, True seculars would agree with tbe General. Hardliners won't. Nice try anyway.
Recommend 0
Qasim
Oct 15, 2020 03:58pm
Zero trust in whatever the convicted criminal Nawaz has to say, he's not even in Pakistan, reluctant to comeback and trying to meddle in our affairs when he doesn't want to come to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Enam
Oct 15, 2020 04:00pm
Shame on pml n
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 15, 2020 04:02pm
How would you they always tell lies.??
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 15, 2020 04:09pm
Nawaz is looking for sympathy, this is a sympathy drive for the opposition, they have no real ground to stand on, so the opposition is taking a different route to gain a few votes and support
Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 15, 2020 04:09pm
Nawaz has consistently lied, why do we expect him to be telling the truth on this matter.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 15, 2020 04:12pm
If Nawaz is such a brave person as he wants us to believe, why did he compromised with Musharraf and run away to Saudi Arabia with his family?
Recommend 0
ahmad
Oct 15, 2020 04:12pm
why did it took Nawaz six years to tell the nation about this event?it has no value now except political point scoring.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 15, 2020 04:19pm
PMLN have been lying for so long now that they do not feel any shame at all.
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Oct 15, 2020 04:37pm
Nawaz is right.
Recommend 0

