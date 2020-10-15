Cricketer approached by suspected bookmaker during National T20 Cup: PCB

A player in the domestic National Twenty20 competition has been approached by a suspected bookmaker in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The player was unnamed, and the board said in a statement that its anti-corruption unit investigated and shared details with government authorities.

The approach was reported by the player to PCB's Anti-Corruption and Security Director Asif Mahmood.

"As we cannot jeopardise an ongoing investigation, it will be inappropriate for us to share any specifics of the approach. However, the PCB — as a responsible member of the International Cricket Council — will continue to keep the game’s administrative body abreast of the progress in investigations as part of our information sharing approach," Mahmood said.

The official also thanked the player for following the board's anti-corruption code and reporting the approach.

“This is a testament of our regular anti-corruption education sessions as well as the player’s clear understanding of the code and his obligations under such a situation. This also reflects the trust and confidence the players have in the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit, which is very satisfying and encouraging for us."

Mahmood added: "We are all aware that the game is at risk due to a small number of corrupters who try to entice cricketers for their personal gains and benefit. But there is also no doubt that we can collectively defeat such elements if players strictly abide by anti-corruption protocols and continue to report approaches."

Leading internationals such as Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Hafeez are playing in the National Twenty20 Cup.

The PCB has already suggested severe sanctions in a draft paper to the government on legislation to criminalise corruption in sports.