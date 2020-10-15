DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 15, 2020

Cricketer approached by suspected bookmaker during National T20 Cup: PCB

AP | Dawn.com 15 Oct 2020

Email

A player in the domestic Twenty20 competition has been approached by a suspected bookmaker in Rawalpindi. — Photo courtesy PCB website
A player in the domestic Twenty20 competition has been approached by a suspected bookmaker in Rawalpindi. — Photo courtesy PCB website

A player in the domestic National Twenty20 competition has been approached by a suspected bookmaker in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The player was unnamed, and the board said in a statement that its anti-corruption unit investigated and shared details with government authorities.

The approach was reported by the player to PCB's Anti-Corruption and Security Director Asif Mahmood.

"As we cannot jeopardise an ongoing investigation, it will be inappropriate for us to share any specifics of the approach. However, the PCB — as a responsible member of the International Cricket Council — will continue to keep the game’s administrative body abreast of the progress in investigations as part of our information sharing approach," Mahmood said.

The official also thanked the player for following the board's anti-corruption code and reporting the approach.

“This is a testament of our regular anti-corruption education sessions as well as the player’s clear understanding of the code and his obligations under such a situation. This also reflects the trust and confidence the players have in the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit, which is very satisfying and encouraging for us."

Mahmood added: "We are all aware that the game is at risk due to a small number of corrupters who try to entice cricketers for their personal gains and benefit. But there is also no doubt that we can collectively defeat such elements if players strictly abide by anti-corruption protocols and continue to report approaches."

Leading internationals such as Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Hafeez are playing in the National Twenty20 Cup.

The PCB has already suggested severe sanctions in a draft paper to the government on legislation to criminalise corruption in sports.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

NAB versus human rights

NAB versus human rights

NAB has been able to get away with blue murder on the strength of the myth that all means adopted to fight corruption are fair.
Food for thought

Food for thought

Khurram Husain
Here we are, not more than six months later, at exactly the same point in time when last year’s price spiral got going.

Editorial

Updated 15 Oct 2020

A matter of intent

If both sides list lengthy preconditions before the talks commence, there will be little chance of success.
15 Oct 2020

ADB report

TO a considerable extent, Pakistan’s economy has escaped the compounding impact of the coronavirus outbreak and ...
15 Oct 2020

Transport for women

FOR most Pakistani women, negotiating societal, physical and moral restrictions is a way of life. Be it the...
Updated 14 Oct 2020

Tigers unleashed

Opposition politicians from the outset have criticised the CRTF as a political gimmick.
14 Oct 2020

GB protests

PROTESTERS in Gilgit-Baltistan, demanding the release of political prisoners imprisoned since 2011, called off their...
14 Oct 2020

Cleric’s assassination

IN the present politically charged atmosphere, the assassination of a prominent Deobandi scholar threatens to...