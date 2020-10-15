DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 15, 2020

G-20 suspends poor nations’ debt payments for six more months

Monitoring DeskUpdated 15 Oct 2020

Email

The G20 has decided to extend its debt relief to help poor countries fight the Covid-19 pandemic by another six months. — AFP/File
The G20 has decided to extend its debt relief to help poor countries fight the Covid-19 pandemic by another six months. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The G20 has decided to extend its debt relief to help poor countries fight the Covid-19 pandemic by another six months.

Originally approved in May 2020, the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) was supposed to run till December 2020. Pakistan was approved under the initiative and $1.8 billion of its external debt service payments falling due till December were rescheduled under it.

With the new announcement made on Wednesday, all debt service payments owed to bilateral creditors from December to June 2021 will also be rescheduled.

“In light of the continued liquidity pressure, while progressively addressing debt vulnerabilities, we agreed to extend the DSSI by six months, and to examine by the time of the 2021 IMF/WBG Spring Meetings if the economic and financial situation requires to extend further the DSSI by another 6 months,” said the communique issued by the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors after the meeting on Wednesday.

The group said they find that the initiative is “significantly facilitating higher pandemic-related spending” in those countries that have availed it.

More than 70 countries participated in the initiative since it was launched in May. According to data on the DSSI page of the World Bank website, Pakistan is estimated to have saved $2.706bn in debt service payments under the initiative. The data is updated till Oct 6, 2020 and “based on monthly projections for May-December 2020, based on end-2018 public and publicly guaranteed debt outstanding and disbursed”.

Estimates are not available for the savings that the extension till June 2021 will bring. The money saved this year from the debt service payments will be repaid later in a few years time once the initiative expires.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Omveer Singh
Oct 15, 2020 08:29am
Congratulations. But what after 6 months?
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Oct 15, 2020 08:45am
So Pakistan is in list of poor countries?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 15, 2020 08:46am
India remains the most loan taking country in the world. Google it if in doubt.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

NAB versus human rights

NAB versus human rights

NAB has been able to get away with blue murder on the strength of the myth that all means adopted to fight corruption are fair.
Food for thought

Food for thought

Khurram Husain
Here we are, not more than six months later, at exactly the same point in time when last year’s price spiral got going.

Editorial

Updated 15 Oct 2020

A matter of intent

If both sides list lengthy preconditions before the talks commence, there will be little chance of success.
15 Oct 2020

ADB report

TO a considerable extent, Pakistan’s economy has escaped the compounding impact of the coronavirus outbreak and ...
15 Oct 2020

Transport for women

FOR most Pakistani women, negotiating societal, physical and moral restrictions is a way of life. Be it the...
Updated 14 Oct 2020

Tigers unleashed

Opposition politicians from the outset have criticised the CRTF as a political gimmick.
14 Oct 2020

GB protests

PROTESTERS in Gilgit-Baltistan, demanding the release of political prisoners imprisoned since 2011, called off their...
14 Oct 2020

Cleric’s assassination

IN the present politically charged atmosphere, the assassination of a prominent Deobandi scholar threatens to...