Today's Paper | October 14, 2020

Pompeo encourages Saudis to normalise ties with Israel

AFPUpdated 14 Oct 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) glances to Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as he speaks during their meeting at the State Department, on October 14, 2020, in Washington. — AFP
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday encouraged Saudi Arabia to recognise Israel, in what would be a massive boost for the Jewish state amid normalisation by two other Gulf Arab kingdoms.

Bahrain, which tightly coordinates its foreign policy with Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on September 15 signed the so-called Abraham Accords with Israel at the White House.

Meeting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Pompeo said the agreement “contributed greatly to our shared goals for regional peace and security".

“They reflect a changing dynamic in the region, one in which countries rightly recognise the need for regional cooperation to counter Iranian influence and generate prosperity,” Pompeo said.

“We hope Saudi Arabia will consider normalising its relationships as well. We want to thank them for the assistance they've had in the success of the Abraham Accords so far.”

US President Donald Trump has highlighted Arab normalisation with Israel as a major achievement as he seeks another term in November 3 elections, with his evangelical Christan base widely supportive of the Jewish state.

Trump said last month that he also expected Saudi Arabia to recognise Israel "at the right time". Gulf Arab kingdoms have found common cause with Trump in his hawkish line against regional rival Iran.

The administration in turn has been sparing in raising human rights concerns with the Arab allies, including over the killing two years ago of US-based writer Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Pompeo said the US “supports a robust programme of arms sales to Saudi Arabia”, saying the effort helps “protect its citizens and sustains American jobs". In a controversial move that triggered an internal probe, Pompeo last year cited a crisis with Iran to bypass Congress to push ahead $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Lawmakers across party lines have been appalled by the heavy toll on civilians, including destruction of schools and hospitals, in Saudi Arabia's campaign against Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Pompeo also announced that the US had acquired a 26-acre site to build a new embassy in Riyadh.

Alongside work on US missions in Jeddah and Dhahran, the United States is spending more than $1bn on diplomatic construction in the kingdom, Pompeo said.

Sasha
Oct 14, 2020 08:33pm
Saudi and Iran should recognize Israel just like Turkey and Malaysia.
Recommend 0
Kashif
Oct 14, 2020 08:39pm
Kingdom already has very friendly and normal diplomatic relations with Israel.
Recommend 0
Mo
Oct 14, 2020 08:42pm
Who cares about Palestine and suffering if it’s people.
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Oct 14, 2020 08:57pm
Sensible advice by Pompeo. Saudis should not waste this opportunity.
Recommend 0
Prithvi
Oct 14, 2020 09:09pm
@Kashif, Trying to educate the USA? Are they blind?
Recommend 0
AKL
Oct 14, 2020 09:10pm
If turkey can then why can't Iran and S Arabia recognize Israel
Recommend 0
Awaz....
Oct 14, 2020 09:12pm
Both countries already enjoying friendly peaceful relationship.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 14, 2020 09:14pm
All of OIC will fall in line soon
Recommend 0
Zainab
Oct 14, 2020 09:19pm
Pompeo is applying diplomatic pressure and if Trump has his way he is going to ram a deal between Israelis and Palestinians down their throat.
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Oct 14, 2020 09:31pm
Excellent but don't spread virus.
Recommend 0

