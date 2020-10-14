DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 14, 2020

KP government withdraws Kharqamar case against PTM leaders, others

SirajuddinUpdated 14 Oct 2020

Email

Senior PTM members and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were nominated in the Kharqamar case, along with other people. — Reuters/File
Senior PTM members and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were nominated in the Kharqamar case, along with other people. — Reuters/File

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday withdrew a case pertaining to a clash at a Kharqamar military check post against the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement's (PTM) leaders and workers.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station, Bannu Range, against several PTM workers for allegedly attacking an army check post at Kharqamar in North Waziristan on May 26 last year. Fourteen people were killed and several others were injured in the clash.

Senior PTM members and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were nominated in the case along with others under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Also read: Demystifying the PTM

Wazir and Dawar, along with their supporters, were going to participate in a sit-in protest in the area when they were stopped by security forces at the Kharqamar check post, resulting in the deadly clash.

The KP government after registering the case also distributed compensation cheques among the families of the people killed in the clash.

On March 16, the KP law department had filed an application in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Bannu, stating that the government did not want to pursue the case. The application was filed through the Bannu district public prosecutor and ATC Bannu's senior public prosecutor.

On Wednesday, ATC Bannu judge Baber Ali Khan heard the case in Abbottabad due to security reasons, and accepted the government’s application. ATC Bannu’s public prosecutor Nawab Zareen confirmed the development, saying the court had accepted the application.

Another senior prosecutor present in the court told Dawn.com that it was a short hearing and the court disposed of the case by accepting the complainant’s application.

“The case is withdrawn and the accused stand acquitted,” he said.

MNA Dawar also confirmed that the government had withdrawn the case. He and Wazir also filed an application before the court today, requesting the judge to decide the case as per law after the submission of the withdrawal application.

“Applicants have categorically denied the charges levelled in the FIRs from [their] inception and have termed the same as false, bogus and trumped-up charges meant for political victimisation,” read the application, adding that there was no evidence to justify the prosecution's case.

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

In June, the group had accepted an offer for talks by the government but called for confidence-building measures (CBM) to demonstrate sincerity. At a press conference, PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen had said that the government must take steps to bridge the trust deficit, adding that it was customary for parties to take CBMs before entering into talks.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A tale of two islands

A tale of two islands

The “in stealth” promulgation of the ordinance arguably points to the mala fides of the federal government.

Editorial

Updated 14 Oct 2020

Tigers unleashed

Opposition politicians from the outset have criticised the CRTF as a political gimmick.
14 Oct 2020

GB protests

PROTESTERS in Gilgit-Baltistan, demanding the release of political prisoners imprisoned since 2011, called off their...
14 Oct 2020

Cleric’s assassination

IN the present politically charged atmosphere, the assassination of a prominent Deobandi scholar threatens to...
Updated 13 Oct 2020

More progress needed

Pakistan needs the support of a minimum of 12 member countries of the 39-member FATF to exit the grey list.
Updated 13 Oct 2020

Second wave?

If the spread is not controlled now, hospitalisations and deaths can once again jump and overwhelm the healthcare system.
13 Oct 2020

Preserving wildlife

IN an effort to redress biodiversity loss, the climate change ministry recently announced that it would create...