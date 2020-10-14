DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 14, 2020

Pak Army wins international military drill competition in UK for 3rd consecutive year

Dawn.com 14 Oct 2020

Pakistan Army has won an international military drill competition for a third consecutive year. — Photo courtesy Pakistan High Commission London
Pakistan Army has won an international military drill competition for a third consecutive year. — Photo courtesy Pakistan High Commission London

Pakistan Army has won an international military drill competition in the United Kingdom for a third consecutive year, the military's media affairs wing announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan Army won the Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

"The Pakistan Military Academy represented Pakistan Army at the event," the statement added.

The Pakistani High Commission in UK also congratulated the Army for winning the competition.

"High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan felicitates the team, commends the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by Pakistan armed forces," it said.

The Army had participated in the event for the year first time in 2018.

Comments (5)

Changez Khan
Oct 14, 2020 03:16pm
Pakistan Armed Forces are the Best in World.
Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Oct 14, 2020 03:22pm
Bravo ! Keep it up, we are proud of Pak Army.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 14, 2020 03:25pm
Pak Army participated in the event for the first time in 2018 and winning ever since. Commendable achievement indeed.
Recommend 0
Kamal
Oct 14, 2020 03:42pm
Salute
Recommend 0
Ishrat salim
Oct 14, 2020 03:47pm
Great achievement. But politicians will keep criticizing this institution.
Recommend 0

