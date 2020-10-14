DAWN.COM

At least 7 injured in blast at Quetta's Samungli Road

Syed Ali ShahUpdated 14 Oct 2020

This picture shows the site of the blast. — DawnNewsTV
This picture shows the site of the blast. — DawnNewsTV
Police cordoned off the area after the blast was reported. — DawnNewsTV
Police cordoned off the area after the blast was reported. — DawnNewsTV

At least seven people were injured after a blast was reported at Samungli Road in Quetta on Wednesday.

Police said that unknown miscreants had thrown a hand grenade at labourers working in the area injuring seven citizens, including two children. Police cordoned off the area after the incident occured and shifted them to the hospital.

Civil Hospital spokesperson Waseem Baig confirmed that five injured citizens were brought to the facility.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the incident and directed authorities concerned to submit a report at the earliest. He also directed that those injured in the incident be provided medical treatment.

"The police and the district administration should bring those responsible for this cowardly attack under the law," he said.

Last month, four people were injured in a blast outside a mosque on Quetta's Sariab Road. The incident had taken place after Friday prayers.

In August, five people were killed and 20 were injured in a blast on Chaman's Mall Road. Unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device in a motorbike that was parked on the roadside, according to police.

Earlier in July, at least one person was killed, while seven were injured in an explosion in a bazaar in Turbat that was also caused by an IED planted in a motorbike.

In May, seven soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred in a bomb blast and an exchange of fire with militants.

Six of the soldiers were martyred in Bolan district when an improvised explosive device went off near the vehicle in which they were travelling. One other was martyred in an exchange of gunfire with militants in Makran district, sources had said.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (4)

Spiritual
Oct 14, 2020 01:21pm
India must be behind this explosion.
Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Oct 14, 2020 01:39pm
Terrorist India funding.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 14, 2020 01:41pm
Frustrated India crying and acting like a rowdy gangster. No worries. The plan to discipline is in place.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 14, 2020 02:19pm
Unfortunately, shameless and ruthless terrorist attacks on the innocent people of Quetta, Islamic Republic of Pakistan are increasing with each passing day.
Recommend 0

