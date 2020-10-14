DAWN.COM

Indian jewellery chain withdraws ad featuring Hindu-Muslim family after outrage by hardliners

AFP | Reuters 14 Oct 2020

A man walks past a 'Tanishq' jewellery showroom in a shopping arcade in New Delhi on October 14. — AFP
A man walks past a 'Tanishq' jewellery showroom in a shopping arcade in New Delhi on October 14. — AFP

One of India's top jewellery retailers has withdrawn an advert featuring an interfaith baby shower after a vicious backlash on social media by Hindu hardliners who said it glorified “love jihad”.

Critics of the withdrawal said it exemplified the atmosphere of religious intolerance towards minorities that has grown since Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power six years ago.

The advert by Tanishq — whose owners are from the Parsi minority who follow the Zoroastrian religion — showed a Muslim family organising a traditional baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.

The company said the idea behind the “Ekatvam” (unity and oneness) collection was to “celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life”.

“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” a statement said late on Tuesday.

The NDTV channel reported on Wednesday that a Tanishq store was attacked in Gujarat and the manager forced to write an apology note.

Despite the advert's withdrawal, #BoycottTanishq was trending on Twitter, with one user saying it was meant to showcase the “love jihad collection”.

“Majority of your customers are Hindu and you are hurting their sentiments. Shame on you,” wrote another user.

The advert's withdrawal has also led to criticism the company is pandering to extremists in the country.

“Its capitulation points to the pervasive atmosphere of fear and intimidation that some have unleashed in the country,” said Shashi Tharoor, a prominent opposition lawmaker. "Never thought I'd see the day when purveying communal hatred is the new normal."

“Love jihad” is a recent term coined by Hindu extremists to accuse Muslim men of seducing Hindu women and making them convert — a flashpoint issue in the officially secular country.

Inter-religious relationships are rare in still hugely traditional India, particularly in rural areas where marriages are mostly arranged.

Those who cross the boundaries of caste and religion are often ostracised and sometimes killed, ostensibly to preserve family honour.

As has been the case in other similar episodes, by Wednesday no senior member of Modi's government had commented.

“Top leaders [of the ruling party] never come out and condemn these hate campaigns. Because they are totally silent, they seem to be condoning such behaviour,” said political analyst Parsa Venkateshwar Rao.

“This creates an atmosphere of hatred all over,” he told AFP.

Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 14, 2020 01:26pm
Ethics first, business next.
Recommend 0
raghunath
Oct 14, 2020 01:28pm
who cares this outcome?
Recommend 0
S.M.Shabbir
Oct 14, 2020 01:28pm
shinning India
Recommend 0
Tariq
Oct 14, 2020 01:29pm
Ohh did they forgot to get permission from RSS? anybody doubting Imran Khan's speech about Fascits running India and coloring it.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Oct 14, 2020 01:30pm
Jinnah's 2 Nation-Theory proves right everyday
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 14, 2020 01:32pm
Small hearts. Fragile egos.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 14, 2020 01:34pm
This should solve all of India's problems.
Recommend 0
ali
Oct 14, 2020 01:34pm
"world biggest democracy" what a joke
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Oct 14, 2020 01:36pm
Yes Hindu girls convert or just marry Muslim men. Why cry about that? Utterly shameful.
Recommend 0
Qasim
Oct 14, 2020 01:36pm
The real extremists - bjp, rss, modi
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 14, 2020 01:43pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , Its insecurity and inferiority complex here not ethics. Something not known to you.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 14, 2020 01:45pm
Modi and his RSS ideology is in action against Muslims, Shiks and other minorities in India. Jinnah's vision and two nations theory has proved correct. Modi is showing his true colours. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Rajeev D
Oct 14, 2020 01:45pm
There was no attack on any store. NDTV failed to provide any evidence.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 14, 2020 01:46pm
India 'champion' of equality and human rights!
Recommend 0
Cye
Oct 14, 2020 01:50pm
Indians are racist to their bones. Beginning of breakup of India into lots of smaller parts where people will be able to live their life freely and according to their wishes, and no one will kill them to eat or to wear something they don’t want.
Recommend 0
Amin
Oct 14, 2020 01:53pm
The true face of Indian democracy.
Recommend 0
Karachi King
Oct 14, 2020 01:55pm
Modi's India...
Recommend 0
Meer
Oct 14, 2020 02:02pm
Why an apology if ad thought was right?
Recommend 0

