PM Imran 'pleased' with Pakistan's re-election to HRC, says will continue to speak against Islamophobia

Dawn.com | APUpdated 14 Oct 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he delivers a speech at the Asia Society, during his New York visit for the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2019. — AP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said he was "pleased" over Pakistan's re-election to the United Nations Human Rights Council for a fifth time and vowed that the country would continue to raise its voice "against Islamophobia and in support of mutual respect".

Pakistan has been elected to the UN body for a three-year term.

In a series of tweets, the premier said that Pakistan was committed to uphold human rights for all and would work towards "advancement of tolerance and constructive engagement". He said that as an HRC member, Pakistan will also continue to "expose" the human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister further said that Pakistan will continue its efforts towards consensus building and ensuring that HRC’s work is "guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue and cooperation".

PM Imran also lauded the efforts made by the Foreign Office and Pakistan's overseas missions that led to "yet another diplomatic achievement". He said that the efforts of FO and overseas Pakistani missions have "enhanc(ed) Pakistan’s profile and recognition on the international stage".

Unique opportunity

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to the media on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to the media on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan's re-election to the HRC has provided a unique opportunity for highlighting the Kashmir issue.

Speaking to the media, the foreign minister said that there was a communications blockade in the occupied valley while independent observes don't have access to the region. "So, this is a forum that can become the voice [of the Kashmiris]."

Asked about Pakistan’s priorities as a member of the UN body, Qureshi said that there should be four priorities; the Kashmir issue, the rise of Islamophobia, “Muslim causes” and human rights.

He said that the Kashmir issue was currently ongoing and the voice of the people was being suppressed. “Pakistan wants to send a clear message through this forum that we will not let the voice [of the Kashmiris] be suppressed and will continue to provide moral, diplomatic and political support to them."

In an earlier statement carried by Radio Pakistan, the minister had termed Pakistan's re-election an "important diplomatic achievement". He said that Pakistan was supported by every region in its re-election while influential and important countries had also backed the country's bid.

He added that the vote vouched for Pakistan's performance in the council over the past three years, adding that the country's role was now being recognised by the world. Qureshi said human rights violations were increasing in occupied Kashmir and becoming a part of the UN body at this critical juncture was a big achievement, the report said.

In a tweet late night on Tuesday, the foreign minister said the re-election was "a manifestation of the international community’s confidence and trust in Pakistan’s commitment to a progressive national & global human rights agenda."

Among the five candidates from the Asia-Pacific region vying for four seats, Pakistan secured the highest number of votes.

Pakistan has been serving on the council since January 2018. With Tuesday’s re-election, Pakistan will continue as a member for another three-year term commencing on Jan 1, 2021.

“The international community has once again reposed confidence in Pakistan, recognising our contribution to the national and global human rights agenda and strong credentials as a consensus builder in the HRC,” said a statement issued by Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to upholding, promoting and safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedoms for all,” it added.

The HRC has been a prominent forum for discussing the gross and systematic human rights abuses being perpetrated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan will remain actively engaged with the council as well as its related processes to continue to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and other oppressed people all over the world,” the Pakistani mission said.

China and Russia win seats, Saudis lose

China, Russia and Cuba also won seats on the UN's premier human rights body despite opposition from activist groups over their abysmal human rights records, but another target, Saudi Arabia, lost.

Russia and Cuba were running unopposed, but China and Saudi Arabia were in a five-way race in the only contested race for seats on the council.

In secret-ballot voting in the 193-member UN General Assembly on that race, Uzbekistan received 164 votes, Nepal 150, China 139 and Saudi Arabia just 90 votes. In 2016, the Saudis won a seat with 152 votes.

Despite announced reform plans by Saudi Arabia, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and others strongly opposed its candidacy saying the Middle East nation continues to target human rights defenders, dissidents and women's rights activists and has demonstrated little accountability for past abuses, including the killing of Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two years ago.

Under the council's rules, seats are allocated to regions to ensure geographical representation. Except for the Asia-Pacific contest, the election of 15 members to the 47-member body was all but decided in advance because all the other regional groups had uncontested slates.

Four countries won four Africa seats: Ivory Coast, Malawi, Gabon and Senegal. Russia and Ukraine won the two East European seats. In the Latin American and Caribbean group, Mexico, Cuba and Bolivia won the three open seats. And Britain and France won the two seats for the Western European and others group.

"Saudi Arabia's failure to win a seat on the Human Rights Council is a welcome reminder of the need for more competition in UN elections,” HRW's UN director, Louis Charbonneau, said after the results were announced.

"Had there been additional candidates, China, Cuba and Russia might have lost too,” he said. "But the addition of these undeserving countries won't prevent the council from shining a light on abuses and speaking up for victims. In fact, by being on the council, these abusers will be directly in the spotlight."

peer baba khwajaji
Oct 14, 2020 11:47am
Qureshi is feeling like he has won WW3 single handedly.
Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 14, 2020 11:49am
Greatest Irony summed by the statement of UN Director.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 14, 2020 11:49am
He is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Sunny
Oct 14, 2020 11:50am
What a victory for Pakistan along with other champions of human rights like china, Russia and cuba!!
Recommend 0
Joe
Oct 14, 2020 11:51am
Remember India did not contest ss a permanent sest for her is assured for UNSC.
Recommend 0
krish
Oct 14, 2020 11:56am
list of countries China, Russia Pakistan. Really these are defenders of human rights
Recommend 0
Wuhan virus
Oct 14, 2020 11:59am
Now aply for UNSC permanent seat
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 14, 2020 12:04pm
@Farhan, 'Greatest Irony summed by the statement of UN Director.' Specially in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir, directly in violation of UN resolutions.
Recommend 0
MG
Oct 14, 2020 12:05pm
China winning seat talks all......
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 14, 2020 12:05pm
@Sunny, 'What a victory for Pakistan along with other champions of human rights like china, Russia and cuba!! IIOJK.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 14, 2020 12:06pm
Really sorry for North Korea. Why left out?
Recommend 0
Nitin
Oct 14, 2020 12:06pm
Congrats.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 14, 2020 12:07pm
Pakistan is shinning and India is muddied. Internationally, the wheel has turned full circle. PMIK was right, Modi made the mother of blunders by invading IIOJK and now he is cornered. Modi is good for pakistsn. 2 more terms and Indian union won't exist.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 14, 2020 12:07pm
Pakistan... Human Rights... Congratulations!!
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 14, 2020 12:14pm
Wow!!!! You replaced Saudi's and become the 'champion' of champions in human rights.
Recommend 0
khankhan
Oct 14, 2020 12:14pm
What a joke!
Recommend 0
Atif Mian
Oct 14, 2020 12:18pm
Congrats to the country that ranks 140 in 162 on human freedom index.
Recommend 0
Prateik
Oct 14, 2020 12:26pm
It is tragical that KSA lost.
Recommend 0
Give Us Another Loan
Oct 14, 2020 12:28pm
So are Cuba and Venezuela! UN loses credibility because of such things
Recommend 0
Srini
Oct 14, 2020 12:44pm
Is he still foreign minister?
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Oct 14, 2020 02:39pm
Great opportunity for Pakistan to take up the Uiger issue in China.
Recommend 0
India India
Oct 14, 2020 02:48pm
Makes no difference .
Recommend 0
AKBAR-e-AZAM
Oct 14, 2020 02:50pm
This is a "re-election", right? What were you doing up until now?
Recommend 0
manjeet kocchar
Oct 14, 2020 02:51pm
Life time opportunity soon India will be permanent member of security council
Recommend 0
AKBAR-e-AZAM
Oct 14, 2020 02:53pm
Please do remember, India was not in the race. Otherwise there would not have been even this little to celebrate.
Recommend 0
Ashok Saigal
Oct 14, 2020 02:58pm
Pakistan is perhaps in the same category as .. "China, Russia and Cuba (who) also won seats on the UN's premier human rights body despite opposition from activist groups over their abysmal human rights records..."
Recommend 0
Kamakshya Prusti
Oct 14, 2020 03:00pm
@AKBAR-e-AZAM Well said.....it is a re-election for Pakistan. They always had an opportunity, it is not that an opportunity has presented itself just now.
Recommend 0
ramana
Oct 14, 2020 03:05pm
All the best
Recommend 0
Lavesh
Oct 14, 2020 03:54pm
@Zak, Seems you have not seen the latest map released by Pakistan. Kashmir is already with Pakistan and so no need of plebiscite now.
Recommend 0
Madan
Oct 14, 2020 03:55pm
A Chance to be given to KSA considering its willingness to make changes to its old system.
Recommend 0
Madan
Oct 14, 2020 03:56pm
What he was doing in the current term to resolve Kashmir issue?
Recommend 0
Pakistan_First
Oct 14, 2020 04:01pm
Is this the first opportunity for Pakistan at UN's rights forum ?
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Oct 14, 2020 04:07pm
Is it the achievement ? Earlier also Pakistan was in list .. it's re-election only
Recommend 0
Nitin
Oct 14, 2020 04:13pm
Since last 70 years Pakistan is doing the same.
Recommend 0
ON .
Oct 14, 2020 04:26pm
Reelected is the key word. What was achieved in first term and how things will be different this time?
Recommend 0
Kamal Jaitly
Oct 14, 2020 04:28pm
Pakistan elected on this post fifth time. What pakistan did last four time ? Any idea
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Oct 14, 2020 04:53pm
@Zak, do you not understand that your occupation of ‘AJK’ is the first violation of UN resolutions?
Recommend 0
SATT
Oct 14, 2020 04:55pm
Sir first let the world know that what is the Islamophobia ?
Recommend 0
Thy neighbor
Oct 14, 2020 05:02pm
India is already member till 2021,
Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 14, 2020 05:04pm
Hope Pakistan speaks about Uighurs
Recommend 0
kadwa sach
Oct 14, 2020 05:13pm
@Ashok Saigal, Like they say, birds of the same feathers flock together
Recommend 0
Sara
Oct 14, 2020 05:21pm
I don't agree with this point.
Recommend 0
BANDHU
Oct 14, 2020 05:23pm
Only China and Turkey will be the audience.
Recommend 0

