Mehbooba Mufti set free after a year

APUpdated 14 Oct 2020

Top Kashmiri politician Mehbooba Mufti was released from detention after more than a year. — AFP/File
SRINAGAR: Indian au­­tho­­rities on Tuesday rele­a­sed a top Kashmiri politician from detention more than a year after New Delhi scrapped Indian-controlled Kash­mir’s special status, a move that triggered widespread anger and economic ruin amid a harsh security clampdown.

Mehbooba Mufti had been held in detention since August 2019 alongside thousands of politicians and activists after Indian Prime Minister Na­­rendra Modi's government passed legislation in Parlia­ment that stri­p­ped Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, annulled its separate constitution and removed inherited protections on land and jobs.

In an audio message posted Tuesday on Twitter, Mufti called India's August 5, 2019, action a "black decision on a black day.” None among us can ever forget the political heist and insult on that day, Mufti said.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2020

Kashmir Unrest
Comments (5)

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 14, 2020 09:19am
Will she continue to speak against Modi's inhumane policies and actions in the occupied Jummu and Kashmir or she will restrain herself? Let's wait and see! (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Fastrack
Oct 14, 2020 09:21am
Lesson for all Muslims who ever looked upto India: Never sell your soul to a tyrant.
Ahmed
Oct 14, 2020 09:24am
Kashmiri leaders have not served kashmiris well.
Ds
Oct 14, 2020 09:38am
Mehbooba Mufti had been held in detention since August 2019 alongside thousands of politicians and activists. Thousands?
Anonymouseee
Oct 14, 2020 09:38am
Shameless India is the modern day Nazi germany.
