Pakistan re-elected to UN rights body with overwhelming majority

Anwar IqbalUpdated 14 Oct 2020

Member state flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. — AP/File
Member state flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. — AP/File

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) on Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, securing 169 votes in the 193-member UN General Assembly.

Among the five candidates from the Asia-Pacific region vying for four seats, Pakistan secured the highest number of votes.

Pakistan has been serving on the HRC since January 2018. With Tuesday’s re-election, Pakistan will continue as a member for another three-year term commencing on Jan 1, 2021. Since the HRC’s establishment in 2006, this is the fifth time that Pakistan has been elected to the UN’s premier body on human rights.

“The international community has once again reposed confidence in Pakistan, recognising our contribution to the national and global human rights agenda and strong credentials as a consensus builder in the HRC,” said a statement issued by Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to upholding, promoting and safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedoms for all,” it added.

Diplomatic sources say that Pakistan will sustain its efforts towards ensuring that the HRC’s work is guided by the principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue and cooperation.

“In line with Pakistan’s commitment, we will prioritise advancement of tolerance, respect and constructive engagement in the HRC,” the Pakistani mission said.

The HRC has been a prominent forum for discussing the gross and systematic human rights abuses being perpetrated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Inside the UN, Pakistan continues to highlight the human rights violations that Indian occupation forces have been committing in IIOJK with impunity. Those violations have been extensively documented in various reports of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the independent Special Procedure Mandate Holders.

“Pakistan will remain actively engaged with the council as well as its related processes to continue to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and other oppressed people all over the world,” the Pakistani mission said.

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body based in Geneva within the United Nations system and is responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe. It comprises 47 states and discusses all thematic human rights issues and specific situations requiring attention, such as those in IIOJK.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2020

Aamir
Oct 14, 2020 08:36am
Mr Imran Khan Sir Zindabad. Whole world knows you can do it
peer baba khwajaji
Oct 14, 2020 08:37am
CPEC super power is showing its authority.
Kashif
Oct 14, 2020 08:37am
These words hold no value as soon as one word is heard, Uyghurs.
Kashif
Oct 14, 2020 08:37am
What a world we are living in! Full of discrepancies.
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 14, 2020 08:39am
Good news indicating that Pakistan's foreign policy is working and PM Imran Khan's desire to get rid of corruption and having peace in the region is well appreciated and being recognised. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Sha b
Oct 14, 2020 08:43am
Congratulations...it is your best platform to highlight plight of Uighur muslims.
Samir
Oct 14, 2020 08:43am
Great. Let us expose India as much as possible on human rights violations !
Hwh
Oct 14, 2020 08:44am
Congratulations! Saudi, Russia also joined the group. Only North Korea is left out. Then the champion of HRC circle could've been completed.
Hwh
Oct 14, 2020 08:45am
UN has become a joke now a days.
Tornado
Oct 14, 2020 08:45am
Congratulations Pakistan. - UNHRC apparently
Mohan
Oct 14, 2020 08:47am
Saudi,China, Pakistan and Russia elected in UNHRC. A great company. True representative of Human rights.
Raja
Oct 14, 2020 08:47am
Truth always triumphs. Kashmir is ours now!
Salman
Oct 14, 2020 08:54am
Very good news.
Simanjit Singh Mann
Oct 14, 2020 08:55am
Please take up Uighur case also !
RAJESH GOPINATHAN
Oct 14, 2020 09:03am
I was really curious to know the 5 countries that contested and had to do a bit of search. The other countries were China, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan. Also, India is already a member of this group. Who lost ?? China or Saudi?.
KhanRA
Oct 14, 2020 09:08am
I thought India was isolating Pakistan at all levels?
Bhai Jan
Oct 14, 2020 09:13am
UN is nothing but a sham
Jay Mehta
Oct 14, 2020 09:14am
please don't forget Uygur Muslim near/dear to u
KB
Oct 14, 2020 09:15am
Any comments from India ! !.
Sraut
Oct 14, 2020 09:19am
I sincerely hope in the fifth term Pakistan will gather enough moral courage to highlight gross human rights violation of uighur muslims as well.
Sher Ali Bukhari
Oct 14, 2020 09:22am
Pakistan Zindabad ❤️
Fastrack
Oct 14, 2020 09:29am
In your face, isolators. Again.
Fastrack
Oct 14, 2020 09:33am
Pakistan, thrown into isolation by insincere and corrupt sold-outs PPP/PMLN is rising with each passing day.
Mohan
Oct 14, 2020 09:35am
Yeah. China also elected.
Syed Irfan
Oct 14, 2020 09:37am
Very good news. Keep it up, my beloved country.
Anonymouseee
Oct 14, 2020 09:37am
Mashallah. Congrats to all Pakistanis. The Indians will again have sleepless nights because of this news.
Azad J
Oct 14, 2020 09:39am
Brilliant diplomacy and international relations by Pakistan and on other side our neighbour is self isolating!
