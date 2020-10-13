DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 13, 2020

Talks with India only possible with Kashmir as third party, says SAPM Moeed Yusuf

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 13 Oct 2020

Screengrab shows SAPM on National Security Moeed Yusuf in a virtual interview with Indian journalist Karan Thapar. — Courtesy YouTube
Prime minister's aide Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday said that Pakistan was ready to hold talks with India provided Kashmir was included as a third party.

In an interview published on Indian media outlet The Wire, Yusuf revealed that India had expressed a "desire for conversation" but said that Pakistan's agreement to talks would be conditional. The conditions include the immediate release of occupied Kashmir's political prisoners, lifting of the heavy military siege from the territory, reversal of New Delhi's decision to strip the region of its special status, ending human rights violations in the valley and a stop to India's state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.

This is the first time a Pakistani government official has given an interview to an Indian news outlet since India repealed occupied Kashmir's special status last year. Indian journalist Karan Thapar interviewed the premier's special assistant virtually.

The interview started with the Indian government's last year's decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status, with Thapar asking why Pakistan was "so worked up" on the issue which, the journalist said, was India's "internal" matter.

The SAPM, however, said that the Indian Muslims did not want to be "ruled by India". He quoted Kashmiri leader Farooq Abdullah, who during an interview with Thapar had said that Kashmiris living in the occupied territory "would much rather be ruled by Chinese" than India.

Yusuf further said that the world was "calling India out" over its actions in occupied Kashmir.

"That's the reality. Kashmiris can't bear the thought of being Indian. Kashmiris hate Hindustan," he told Thapar. He further said that while India had "never obeyed" the UN charter and resolutions, it had now "formally stated [that] you're going to violate them".

In response to a question, Yusuf said "no decision has been made" regarding granting Gilgit Baltistan a provincial status but added that the matter was the subject of "public debate".

"If it was so confirmed and so done, where is the act?" Yusuf said when asked if Pakistan had granted provincial status to GB and if such a step would be a contradiction to Islamabad's opposition to New Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

"One: no decision has been made. Two: there is a public debate. The public debate has not been generated by the government of Pakistan. It's been generated by the people of Gilgit Baltistan. They have been saying this for two or three years now. What are they saying? 'We want to be fully integrated with Pakistan.'

"Now you tell me Karan, if a people is not treated well, would they ever want that? I've never heard the Kashmiri Muslims talk about this in the occupied territory," Yusuf said.

He further said that Pakistan's decision would be in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council.

"If the resolutions bar permanent change of territorial status, there will be no permanent change," Yusuf stated, adding that the matter was being debated in Pakistan since "this is how democratic societies" work.

"Democratic societies, by the way, do not bring in 180,000 troops to change the status of a territory. That's the difference between Pakistan and India right now," Yusuf said, referring to heavy Indian military deployment in occupied Kashmir since August 2019.

More to follow.

Comments (0)

bhaRAT©
Oct 13, 2020 05:39pm
Well said. Kashmir is the real issue!
Recommend 0
Syren
Oct 13, 2020 05:45pm
Anyone who talks with Pakistan henceforth will lose a substantial voter base.
Recommend 0
Roger
Oct 13, 2020 05:45pm
Does India really care to hold talks? This is for local consumption only
Recommend 0
Viren
Oct 13, 2020 05:46pm
But India not interested in talking.
Recommend 0
Arora
Oct 13, 2020 05:46pm
You went to Karan Thapar? Arnab Goswami would’ve been easier. He is one of the most cut throat Indian news persons.
Recommend 0
Arif
Oct 13, 2020 05:48pm
Ohh please !!, We dont want this possibility
Recommend 0
Subhash Patil
Oct 13, 2020 05:48pm
Moeed Yusuf should be more careful. Otherwise he will be termed as India agent for talking to Indian media.
Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 13, 2020 05:48pm
Why try talk tough when given an opportunity to stay humble?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 13, 2020 05:48pm
There will be no respite for Modi regime, for their crimes in Kashmir, under this government.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 13, 2020 05:48pm
I like it. The narrative has changed sides.
Recommend 0
Apoorv
Oct 13, 2020 05:49pm
Lolzz----- I dont think India will agree to even one of these conditions
Recommend 0
JB
Oct 13, 2020 05:49pm
Sir, it hardly matters to India whether Pakistan wants to talk to India or not. India doesn't want to talk to Pakistan. Move on, work on something better for the people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Khawar T khyam
Oct 13, 2020 05:52pm
Simply it mean no negotiations.
Recommend 0
Illuminator
Oct 13, 2020 05:55pm
Don't expect any rational thinking on the part of BJP run India.
Recommend 0
SKM
Oct 13, 2020 05:56pm
It is purely by lateral. Refer shimla agreement. you cannot add as you wish. Modi is right for not to talk. Pakistan is not interested in solving the issue.
Recommend 0
Beguiled
Oct 13, 2020 05:56pm
Who will listen to him in India? They all are busy saving their skins from China.
Recommend 0
Noureen
Oct 13, 2020 05:57pm
India is living in denial and delusion. Sanity does not exist in the circles of BJP. Their hawkish attitude and hatred towards Pakistan will preclude them from making any wise judgement and decision.
Recommend 0
Alright
Oct 13, 2020 06:00pm
Insurgency in Kashmir Started only after the end of Afghan war in 1989. Somebody moved their strategic assets from west to east during that period.
Recommend 0
Human
Oct 13, 2020 06:01pm
Dreams of expansionism can only go so far!
Recommend 0
kp
Oct 13, 2020 06:02pm
Do you think India want to talk with this government? Not only India but World is aware that who holds the strings of Power.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 13, 2020 06:02pm
Great stand taken by the P.T.I. administration. Well done and keep it up.
Recommend 0
Iqbal
Oct 13, 2020 06:03pm
Very principled and consistent stand!
Recommend 0
kp
Oct 13, 2020 06:04pm
The Wire is Left propaganda machine but it shows Press is free in India
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Oct 13, 2020 06:05pm
India will be happy with this statement
Recommend 0
Ss
Oct 13, 2020 06:06pm
J&K is NOT about only the Muslims who live there. They don’t speak for all of J&K.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 13, 2020 06:07pm
Karan Thapar is a member of anti Modi 'Lyuten's media' gruop in India. I dare PM aide to go live with Arnab Goswami.
Recommend 0
Browngirl
Oct 13, 2020 06:11pm
India isn't interested in talks.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Oct 13, 2020 06:12pm
Talk is not going to start anytime soon, then why so much conditions ?
Recommend 0
Shekhar
Oct 13, 2020 06:12pm
If you think you are smart, your wit has nosedived. With this precondition, you can't even claim to international community that you are ready to talk.
Recommend 0
Defender
Oct 13, 2020 06:16pm
Very well said by Pakistani PM's aide Dr. Yousuf. Fully agree that India is a Terrorist State.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 13, 2020 06:19pm
India is more than happy to maintain the status quo
Recommend 0

Opinion

The system & rape survivor

The system & rape survivor

What if the court does not think the accusation hurts the survivor’s ‘honour’? It’s best to not think of the answer.
Issue of justice

Issue of justice

Zehra Kamal Alam
There needs to be a shift in viewing mental illnesses from a biomedical model to one that emphasises the psychosocial perspective.

Editorial

Updated 13 Oct 2020

More progress needed

Pakistan needs the support of a minimum of 12 member countries of the 39-member FATF to exit the grey list.
Updated 13 Oct 2020

Second wave?

If the spread is not controlled now, hospitalisations and deaths can once again jump and overwhelm the healthcare system.
13 Oct 2020

Preserving wildlife

IN an effort to redress biodiversity loss, the climate change ministry recently announced that it would create...
12 Oct 2020

Another Zainab

ANOTHER year, another Zainab — two little girls who shared a name and met the same terrible fate. In 2018, it was...
12 Oct 2020

Cotton output

PAKISTAN is set — yet again — to miss this year’s official cotton production target of over 10m bales by a ...
12 Oct 2020

Nobel for WFP

THE Nobel Peace Prize often goes to statesmen and activists who have done great service to the cause of peace in the...