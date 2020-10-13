DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 13, 2020

NAB to investigate closure of Roosevelt Hotel, losses borne by govt

Javed Hussain 13 Oct 2020

Email

NAB chairperson Justice retired Javed Iqbal addresses a ceremony. — APP/File
NAB chairperson Justice retired Javed Iqbal addresses a ceremony. — APP/File

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairperson Justice retired Javed Iqbal has taken notice of reports that the historic Roosevelt Hotel, a Pak­istani possession in the heart of Manhattan, will be shuttered by the end of this month, a press statement by the watchdog said on Tuesday.

According to the release, Iqbal has directed the bureau's Rawalpindi director-general to probe the reasons behind the decision to shutter the hotel, which is Pakistan's "national asset".

Furthermore, NAB will look into the reasons behind the alleged loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars borne by the government. The accountability watchdog will also point out officials who allegedly showed "carelessness in performing their national duties" and failed to play a role in making the hotel into a profitable entity.

The statement comes days after the Roosevelt Hotel announced it will shut its doors on guests permanently on October 31.

“Due to the current economic impacts, after almost 100 years of welcoming guests to The Grand Dame of New York, The Roosevelt Hotel, is regretfully closing its doors permanently as of October 31, 2020,” the announcement said.

The message on the website said that the hotel was “working on alternative accommodations” for guests with future reservations.

The Roosevelt Hotel, which was opened on September 23, 1924, was built by Niagara Falls businessman Frank A Dudley and operated by the United Hotels Company.

The Pakistan International Airlines leased the hotel in 1979 through its investment arm, PIA Investments Ltd, with an option to purchase the building after 20 years. Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia was one of the investors in the 1979 deal.

In 1999, the PIA exercised its option and bought the hotel for $36.5 million. In 2005, the PIA bought out its Saudi partner in a deal that included the prince’s share in Hotel Scribe in Paris in exchange for $40 million and the PIA’s share of the Riyadh Minhal Hotel. The PIA has since controlled 99 per cent interest in the hotel while the Saudis have only 1pc.

After fully acquiring the hotel, PIA undertook its renovation. Following refurbishment, it started making profit after a long time and continued doing so till 2018. But the onset of the coronavirus pandemic brought doom to the hotel and tourism sector and Roosevelt Hotel was no exception.

The main reason for its decline is the obsolescence of its infrastructure and depleted room conditions.

Diplomatic sources have clarified that the PIA still owned the property as the building had not been sold.

One such source also attributed the hotel's closure to the novel coronavirus that "has almost killed the hotel industry".

The sources explained that the building was still valued at more than a billion dollars. “Pakistan now has two options, sell it or convert it into a condominium like other Manhattan hotels hit by Covid-19,” another source said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 13, 2020 04:29pm
Yes, I agree the Roosevelt hotel's saga should be investigated, those incompetent people should be exposed and who appointed them to run the hotel in debts. Let's have full facts soon! (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Ismail kamran
Oct 13, 2020 04:32pm
Great step taken by NAB. Asset of Pakistan not being made profitable. Whoever responsible, should be held accountable.
Recommend 0
Soundbite
Oct 13, 2020 04:38pm
Low occupancy due to COVID19. Why is it closing down now? The timing is interesting. PMIK needs some explanation to do on his recent actions on a lot of things. He is not coming clean as he would like to portray himself. Blaming India for everything can only fool so many people before they start asking questions.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 13, 2020 04:39pm
Why is NAB silent on charges of corruption against Chairman of CPEC ? NAB is just a political tool for PMIK.
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 13, 2020 04:42pm
Get rid of this ‘National asset’. A govt job is to look after its people, not run hotels.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The system & rape survivor

The system & rape survivor

What if the court does not think the accusation hurts the survivor’s ‘honour’? It’s best to not think of the answer.
Issue of justice

Issue of justice

Zehra Kamal Alam
There needs to be a shift in viewing mental illnesses from a biomedical model to one that emphasises the psychosocial perspective.

Editorial

Updated 13 Oct 2020

More progress needed

Pakistan needs the support of a minimum of 12 member countries of the 39-member FATF to exit the grey list.
Updated 13 Oct 2020

Second wave?

If the spread is not controlled now, hospitalisations and deaths can once again jump and overwhelm the healthcare system.
13 Oct 2020

Preserving wildlife

IN an effort to redress biodiversity loss, the climate change ministry recently announced that it would create...
12 Oct 2020

Another Zainab

ANOTHER year, another Zainab — two little girls who shared a name and met the same terrible fate. In 2018, it was...
12 Oct 2020

Cotton output

PAKISTAN is set — yet again — to miss this year’s official cotton production target of over 10m bales by a ...
12 Oct 2020

Nobel for WFP

THE Nobel Peace Prize often goes to statesmen and activists who have done great service to the cause of peace in the...