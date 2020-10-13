DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 13, 2020

‘Federation not fulfilling responsibility’: SC rages at failure to address Sindh load-shedding

Haseeb Bhatti 13 Oct 2020

Email

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed was heading a three-judge bench hearing a suo motu case regarding unannounced load-shedding in Sindh. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed was heading a three-judge bench hearing a suo motu case regarding unannounced load-shedding in Sindh. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday took authorities, in particular the federal government, to task for excessive power load-shedding in Sindh, observing that the "federation was not fulfilling its responsibility".

Justice Ahmed was heading a three-judge bench hearing a suo motu case regarding unannounced electricity load-shedding in the province.

Rejecting as unsatisfactory the reports presented by the federal government and the National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) explaining the issue, the apex court asked for new reports at the next hearing scheduled for November.

"These reports don't give a clear picture," said the CJP, adding that neither the federal nor the provincial governments were doing anything to address the issue. "The federation is not fulfilling its responsibility," he remarked.

Justice Ahmed said people were being allowed to exploit state institutions. "The government does not have the capabilities. All institutions are taking advantage of the government's shortcomings," he said.

Irked at the situation, the CJP said all Nepra and Power Division employees should be fired. "There is no point of having such employees."

Regarding K-Electric, Justice Ahmed said the power utility had become the people's master after "hijacking" them, adding that the price for electricity in the metropolis had been increased once again.

During the hearing, the court noted that it had reservations about the power utility's investors. KE's chairman informed the court that investors with ties to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait had invested $400 million in the company.

"It seems that that is not the end of the story, there must be someone behind them. It seems as though eventually this company will have connections with Bombay [Mumbai]," the CJP remarked. "Perhaps the electricity in Karachi and Balochistan is controlled from Bombay," he said referring to news reports.

He also remarked that half of Karachi was without electricity at night. "Every day I get calls and messages saying load-shedding is happening three times a day."

The K-Electric lawyer contended that news reports about the company having shareholders in Bombay were incorrect. The CJP replied that corporate affairs were often tangled and someone else was usually reaping the benefits.

The top judge said the power utility was a defaulter and should be sent to jail. "Provision of electricity is a basic right," he noted, adding that a heavy fine could be imposed on the company.

To this, KE's lawyer responded by saying power supply had been affected during June and July due to a shortage of oil.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 13, 2020 02:53pm
The bitter truth is that all the political and other groups have compromised the issue for benefits accruing out to them by the power distribution companies including the KESC (now working under the guise of K-Electric). They all have secured lucrative jobs for their workers plus contracts plus special facilities including waiver of past bills etc.
Recommend 0
Abdul
Oct 13, 2020 02:58pm
Why doesn't the Chief Justice fix the courts rather than trying to fix the electricity
Recommend 0
Himmat
Oct 13, 2020 03:04pm
It is no more Bombay, it is Mumbai.
Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Oct 13, 2020 03:05pm
In Pakistan there is opposition and then there is Anti-opposition. There is no government in Pakistan at all.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 13, 2020 03:06pm
and what is K-electric doing ?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The system & rape survivor

The system & rape survivor

What if the court does not think the accusation hurts the survivor’s ‘honour’? It’s best to not think of the answer.
Issue of justice

Issue of justice

Zehra Kamal Alam
There needs to be a shift in viewing mental illnesses from a biomedical model to one that emphasises the psychosocial perspective.

Editorial

Updated 13 Oct 2020

More progress needed

Pakistan needs the support of a minimum of 12 member countries of the 39-member FATF to exit the grey list.
Updated 13 Oct 2020

Second wave?

If the spread is not controlled now, hospitalisations and deaths can once again jump and overwhelm the healthcare system.
13 Oct 2020

Preserving wildlife

IN an effort to redress biodiversity loss, the climate change ministry recently announced that it would create...
12 Oct 2020

Another Zainab

ANOTHER year, another Zainab — two little girls who shared a name and met the same terrible fate. In 2018, it was...
12 Oct 2020

Cotton output

PAKISTAN is set — yet again — to miss this year’s official cotton production target of over 10m bales by a ...
12 Oct 2020

Nobel for WFP

THE Nobel Peace Prize often goes to statesmen and activists who have done great service to the cause of peace in the...