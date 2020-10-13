DAWN.COM

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

AP 13 Oct 2020

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the company. — AP
A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.

The company said in a statement on Monday evening that illnesses, accidents and other so-called adverse events "are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies", but that its physicians and a safety monitoring panel would try to determine what might have caused the illness.

The pause is at least the second such hold to occur among several vaccines that have reached large-scale final tests in the United States.

The company declined to reveal any more details about the illness, citing the participant’s privacy.

Temporary stoppages of large medical studies are relatively common. Few are made public in typical drug trials, but the work to make a coronavirus vaccine has raised the stakes on these kinds of complications.

Companies are required to investigate any serious or unexpected reaction that occurs during drug testing. Given that such tests are done on tens of thousands of people, some medical problems are a coincidence. In fact, one of the first steps the company said it will take is to determine if the person received the vaccine or a placebo.

The halt was first reported by the health news site STAT.

Final-stage testing of a vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University remains on hold in the US as officials examine whether an illness in its trial poses a safety risk. That trial was stopped when a woman developed severe neurological symptoms consistent with transverse myelitis, a rare inflammation of the spinal cord, the company has said. That company’s testing has restarted elsewhere.

Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus. Other vaccine candidates in the US require two shots.

Coronavirus
World

Comments (4)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 13, 2020 01:46pm
That's exactly why the global experts, scholars, doctors, pharmacists, bio-Engineers, research scientists and practitioners say that finding a true vaccine to cure Covid-19 is a very long, hard, painful, expensive, nerve-wrecking, mind-boggling and soul-searching practice, which takes at least two to three years to complete?
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 13, 2020 02:11pm
Another setback for Trump's controversial statements that makes me suspecious whether he was really affected by Covid-19 virus or it was a part of his tricks to gain public's sympathies. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Andher Nagri
Oct 13, 2020 02:37pm
This comes as no surprise and is to be expected when these drug companies use the unsuspecting public as human test dummies and why are they using privacy as an excuse not to give details of what has gone wrong when testing on this person??
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 13, 2020 03:16pm
Meanwhile Pakistan has 100% trust in chinese vaccine.
Recommend 0

