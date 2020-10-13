With two more schools sealed, tally of closed institutes rises to 21 in capital

The sealed Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2. — Online

ISLAMABAD: After two more educational institutions were sealed on Monday following emergence of Covid-19 cases, the tally of school buildings sealed since September 14 has reached 21.

Officials of the capital administration said a private school at Tarlai and a government school at F-6/2 were sealed after two or more confirmed cases of the virus were detected there. The buildings have been vacated and sealed to avid the spread of the virus among staff and students.

The administrations of the schools were asked to advise the staff and students to quarantine for 14 days.

The confirmed cases are being investigated by teams from the District Health Office to trace their contacts.

Since September 14, over 11,000 tests have been conducted at government institutes and about 10,500 at private institutes, said the officials, adding 28 positive cases were detected at government and 29 at private institutes.

So far, 25 buildings have been sealed in the capital upon detection of Covid-19 positive cases, including 21 educational institutes.

On Monday, there was a decrease in the number of confirmed cases compared to Sunday.

The officials said 35 people tested positive on Monday compared to 86 on Sunday.

Besides, another patient died of the virus, taking the toll to 189.

Five cases each were reported from Tarlai, G-6, two each from B-17, F-10, Chak Shahzad, Bhara Kahu and one each from G-5, Jinnah Garden, G-15, I-10, G-9, G-7, G-11, G-10, F-8, F-7, F-6.

Six cases were reported from other areas, they added.

Rawalpindi

Two people, including a woman, died of Covid-19 in Rawalpindi district on Monday and 14 people were diagnosed with the disease and admitted to hospitals.

A 68-year-old Covid-19 patient died at Fauji Foundation Hospital while a 60-year-old woman died of the disease at Holy Family Hospital on Monday. The number of deaths from Covid-19 increased to 300 in the district with 7,196 patients tested positive so far.

The district administration feared that there could be a surge in the positive cases but the authorities concerned claimed that they have been taking necessary precautions to limit the spread of the disease.

On the other hand, marriage halls, restaurants and other places, especially junkyards and tyre shops, are being checked regularly.

Taxila

Seven people tested positive in the city of Wah on Monday, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 506.

Deputy district officer health Dr Sara Qadeer said there are 85 active patients in the area and all of them are under home isolation. She said 402 patients have recovered from the disease.

Attock

The number of positive cases in Attock rose to 636 as one positive case was reported in the district on Monday.

District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Asif Arbab Niazi said there are six active patients in the district and all of them are under home isolation. He said the new patient tested positive in Hassanabdal.

Dr Niazi said the number of suspected cases in the district was 15,814 while screening of 19,269 people has been carried out so far. He said the results of 3118 suspected patients were still awaited. He said 610 positive patients have recovered. — Additional reporting by Amjad Iqbal

