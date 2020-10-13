DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 13, 2020

Maryam predicts govt ouster before January

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 13 Oct 2020

Email

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz says the government can’t win war against the masses as people are standing by Nawaz Sharif and soon they will get rid of this ‘incompetent and incapable prime minister’ following the protest drive.

She told a private TV channel that the Imran Khan’s government would be sent packing before January following Pakistan Democratic Movement’s protest campaign.

Meanwhile, she also demanded resignation of retired Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa from the CPEC chairmanship.

“Resignation from the post of the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting is not enough. Mr Bajwa should also resign from the chairmanship of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. CPEC is a game changer for Pakistan and a person who is facing allegations should separate himself from it,” she told reporters in Model Town on Monday where she had come to meet party leaders and workers to review the Gujranwala rally on Oct 16.

In a statement, PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the entire city of Gujranwala and people would come to attend the public meeting on Oct 16.

She said Imran Khan never had the power to obstruct the PDM rally.

Responding to Imran’s statement, Marriyum said these public meetings were a resolve of the people of Pakistan frustrated by the ‘theft’ of sugar, flour, medicine and fuel by the ‘looters’ in this government.

“These public meetings are an outrage against the robbing of their mandate and the desecration of the sanctity of their vote”, she said.

The former Information minister said these statements by Imran were a desperate effort to mask his embarrassment.

“The flood of Pakistanis is ready to break all barriers and to express their will, they don’t need Imran’s permission. The true leaders don’t need Imran’s advice or permission to arrive as all they need is the love of their people which they already have more than the selected prime minister can imagine”, Marriyum said.

BAIL: An anti-terrorism court on Monday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan, retired Capt Muhammad Safdar and others in a case of allegedly attacking a police team outside the office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) where PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had gone to appear in an inquiry about land allotment.

Mr Khan along with his legal counsel appeared before the court, while an application for one-time exemption from personal appearance was filed on behalf of Mr Safdar.

Presiding Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta allowed the application of Safdar and extended the bail of the PML-N leaders till Oct 15.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (40)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Integrity
Oct 13, 2020 09:59am
Please don't make hasty predictions. You may have to eat your words! Political maturity is a virtue, the Sharif clan lacks!
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 13, 2020 10:04am
'PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz says the government can’t win war against the masses as people are standing by Nawaz Sharif' How can they stand by an absconder, hiding in London in Avenfield house. By January PDM will be history as the people don't want corruption.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 13, 2020 10:22am
Why is Mariam Safdar sahiba not behind bars remains a mystery to be solved. She was released on bail to take care of her ailing father. Since Mian Nawaz Sharif sahab is not in the country. Mariam Safdar sahiba roaming freely is something unbelievable.
Recommend 0
DVK
Oct 13, 2020 10:23am
If the government has a majority in the parliament then has the right to govern in a democracy. Opposition can protest peacefully or defeat the PM on floor of the house. Anything other than this is undemocratic.
Recommend 0
Guzni
Oct 13, 2020 10:24am
Sheikh Rashid "The Second* making predictions!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 13, 2020 10:41am
And we Pakistanis predict you going behind bars very soon. Cough up or the lock up.
Recommend 0
Polaris
Oct 13, 2020 10:46am
Calibri queen is daydreaming.
Recommend 0
faizan
Oct 13, 2020 10:57am
the nerve of these families making all possible efforts to rule the country - there is no doubt that tax money was skimmed and kicks backs were taken abroad. you need nerves of steel to fool masses every time! and yet we vote. Qatari letter, fonts, no trail, no development, 30-40 years in power, all kids and businesses abroad - come on! you need a analyst to understand this?
Recommend 0
Ghayur Baig
Oct 13, 2020 11:03am
PMLN - Pakistan Money Laundering Network voice president Ms. Misstake Shareef (calbri) predicting about ouster of IK govt, just imagine who is predicting and claiming the support of people. what a joke
Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 13, 2020 11:22am
Maryam is IK biggest threat in this movement. Knowing IK it is sure that government will arrest her otherwise PTI is doomed. She can ignite a fire in Punjab against the government. Gujranwala show is critical.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 13, 2020 11:24am
Marian's next prediction - "I predict to be PM of Pakistan by February"
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Oct 13, 2020 11:25am
She represents no one poor.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 13, 2020 11:43am
Keep day dreaming and shedding crocodile's tears! Your dreams won't come true and you wouldn't be able to fool people this time, as they know who is who. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Farid
Oct 13, 2020 11:54am
Even if Maryam is a fortuneteller, she will be still proven wrong when the time comes.
Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Oct 13, 2020 12:10pm
Bajwa's separation from CPEC is a legitimate demand. Rest is possibly politics and hence fair.
Recommend 0
UMalik
Oct 13, 2020 12:13pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, They make excuses to come out of the jail. NS life was not in danger,he fooled everyone.
Recommend 0
UMalik
Oct 13, 2020 12:18pm
@Zak, This is an empty claim on her part.sensible people will never stand by him.Tgey all are selfish and hungry for the power only.They shouldn't be called leaders.They only have one motto to loot the country and fulfill their selfish motives.
Recommend 0
UMalik
Oct 13, 2020 12:20pm
@Ghayur Baig, Well said!
Recommend 0
Shad
Oct 13, 2020 12:32pm
And then what?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 13, 2020 12:50pm
Chances are ripe that she might become a palmist or a fortune teller to undertake a full-time job for the first time in her life.
Recommend 0
French fries
Oct 13, 2020 01:23pm
Imran Khan has already packed his bags to London.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 13, 2020 01:49pm
Maryam Nawaz will be back in jail before January. Prayer of the nation.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 13, 2020 01:50pm
@Guzni, 'Sheikh Rashid "The Second* making predictions!' Shk Rashid predictions prove right but Maryam is hot air.
Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 13, 2020 01:51pm
What has Maryam Nawaz ever done for Pakistan? Somebody please list her good works for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Naeem
Oct 13, 2020 02:25pm
How can the some People support Nawaz, He is enjoying in London and his supporters are suffering in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Programmingdrone
Oct 13, 2020 02:28pm
It’s unfortunate that a criminal like Maryam Safdar is allowed to roam free. It would be a travesty if she is even allowed to run for elections. The government should put her behind bars
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 13, 2020 02:33pm
I agree with her. The quicker PMIK goes the better for the country
Recommend 0
Aj
Oct 13, 2020 02:41pm
Hate to admit it but for the 1st time she is making sense to me.
Recommend 0
umar
Oct 13, 2020 02:43pm
More Power to you, MNS .............
Recommend 0
Mirza
Oct 13, 2020 02:53pm
Day dreaming.
Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 13, 2020 02:58pm
@F Khan, She is asking, please send me London, in code words.
Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 13, 2020 02:58pm
A Prisoner on Bail, on fraud charges, money laundering and still someone thinks, that, a prisoner can topple the Government??
Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 13, 2020 03:00pm
Nawaz Sharif is very cunning, seeing Shahbaz Sharif in Jail, he blackmailed his ticket holders to promote Maryum, knowingly that there will be nothing after this, because in next 3 months all will be in Jail on the cases.
Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Oct 13, 2020 03:01pm
Very bold prediction. Why couldn't you make the same prediction about your daddy?
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 13, 2020 03:02pm
Keep shedding crocodile's tears and day dreaming! Public is much wiser now and they know who looted tax payers money and purchased overseas properties - you just cannot fool them now. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Oct 13, 2020 03:04pm
It is beyond belief that a person so unqualified and who also lied in court producing bogus font documents can enter politics with only the will to further their personal wealth.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 13, 2020 03:04pm
Yes, go ahead and organize this rally and spread COVID 19 even further through the ignorant masses. This is the level of PMLN's communal responsibility. What a shame!
Recommend 0
Give Us Another Loan
Oct 13, 2020 03:08pm
She is 200% right.
Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 13, 2020 03:11pm
And I predict Maryaam back in Jail before that.
Recommend 0
French fries
Oct 13, 2020 03:13pm
Maryam for PM. She has support of majority of the people in Pakistan.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The system & rape survivor

The system & rape survivor

What if the court does not think the accusation hurts the survivor’s ‘honour’? It’s best to not think of the answer.
Issue of justice

Issue of justice

Zehra Kamal Alam
There needs to be a shift in viewing mental illnesses from a biomedical model to one that emphasises the psychosocial perspective.

Editorial

Updated 13 Oct 2020

More progress needed

Pakistan needs the support of a minimum of 12 member countries of the 39-member FATF to exit the grey list.
Updated 13 Oct 2020

Second wave?

If the spread is not controlled now, hospitalisations and deaths can once again jump and overwhelm the healthcare system.
13 Oct 2020

Preserving wildlife

IN an effort to redress biodiversity loss, the climate change ministry recently announced that it would create...
12 Oct 2020

Another Zainab

ANOTHER year, another Zainab — two little girls who shared a name and met the same terrible fate. In 2018, it was...
12 Oct 2020

Cotton output

PAKISTAN is set — yet again — to miss this year’s official cotton production target of over 10m bales by a ...
12 Oct 2020

Nobel for WFP

THE Nobel Peace Prize often goes to statesmen and activists who have done great service to the cause of peace in the...