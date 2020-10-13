High alert imposed in KMC-run hospitals after heatwave forecast

KARACHI: A high alert was imposed on Monday at all the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)-run hospitals and rescue 1122 service on the directives of Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani in the wake of a heatwave forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Official sources said that all departments of the KMC’s medical and health services were asked to remain on alert to cope with any untoward situation. All officials concerned and staffers were also asked to remain on duty round the clock, they added.

The sources said the focal persons of the hospitals were directed to make foolproof arrangements while the officials concerned were asked to ensure implementation of the directives in letter and spirit.

The city municipal administration made public details of heatstroke centres established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, Gizri Maternity Hospital, Landhi Medical Complex, Sarfaraz Rafeequi Shaheed Hospital, Primary Healthcare Centre Lyari, Gazdarabad General Hospital, Leprosy Hospital Manghopir, Homeopathic Hospital Nazimabad, Cardiac Centre Shah Faisal, Cardiac Centre Landhi, Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases and Karachi Institute of Health Heart Diseases.

Phone numbers of the focal persons of those centres have also been issued.

Health advisory

The medical and health services department issued an advisory for people, asking them to adopt precautionary measures. The citizens were asked to drink water and ORS to prevent dehydration.

The people were also asked to avoid going out if not necessary and wear caps while working or in the open. “The people should avoid going out from 9am to 5pm and use umbrellas or remain in shelter if it is necessary to go out,” the advisory read.

It asked diabetic and blood pressure patients to adopt special preventive measures. The advisory asked the citizens to approach their nearest heatstroke centre in case of any emergency.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2020