DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 12, 2020

World no longer buying India's terrorism narrative on Pakistan 'blindly': Qureshi

Dawn.comUpdated 12 Oct 2020

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses an event in Islamabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses an event in Islamabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday defended the government's foreign policy performance under his watch, saying the world was no longer "blindly" buying the Indian narrative due to Islamabad's successful efforts to counter negative perceptions.

Addressing an event tiled 'Vision FO' in Islamabad, he said a Strategic Communications Division was set up at the Foreign Office to carry out narrative building to fight the "global battle of perception".

Citing an example to highlight the importance of building a narrative, he said India had "cleverly and cunningly" given Kashmiris' efforts for their right to self-determination the colour of terrorism. As a result of this narrative, he said, innocent Kashmiris were being accused of terrorism even though they were being oppressed, as was Pakistan.

Read: Foreign Office needs reform

"Unless we counter this narrative, our international image cannot be corrected. And you saw that through narrative building, Pakistan achieved success," he noted.

Qureshi said Pakistan had been able to convince the world that it had lost 70,000 lives to terrorism and thus it didn't merit being accused of sponsoring terrorism.

"Today the international press is not buying the Indian narrative blindly. They question [instead]," he said, adding that this "doubt" was created due to Pakistan's counter-narrative.

The minister also said Pakistan was previously perceived as the "problem" for every roadblock in Afghanistan.

"Now, through successive narrative building, Pakistan is being viewed as the solution, not the problem. That's the qualitative change that has come about."

He said the world today was "recognising Pakistan's role" in the Afghan peace process and observed that although Afghan pea­ce­maker Abdullah Abdullah was "never very soft" on Pakistan in the past, his tone during his recent visit to Islamabad was also "very different".

"The United States' narrative [regarding Pakistan], at least on Afghanistan, is also very different today," he added.

Reforms at FO

Qureshi said the FO had reached the conclusion that if it were to cope with the 21st-century diplomatic challenges, its "toolkit" would need to be updated, and for this measures were being taken to improve communications, coordination with various departments and specialisation at the foreign ministry.

He said in order for Pakistan to successfully fight international arbitration cases, the FO's legal division was being strengthened through recruitment on vacant posts and efforts were being made to increase its interaction with the law ministry.

A Kashmir cell that works continuously has also been established at the FO and it receives the input of other institutions as well. The cell works to "counter the Indian propaganda" that New Delhi's August 5, 2019, move to revoke Indian-occupied Kashmir's semi-autonomous status was aimed at bringing prosperity to the region's residents, according to the foreign minister.

"The international press is now more critical [of India] ... due to the narrative built by Pakistan," he said.

Qureshi further said a 24/7 Crisis Management Centre was set up at the FO, describing it as a "permanent feature" where deputed and designated officers deal with unforeseen situations. The centre helped in bringing home nearly 250,000 Pakistanis who were stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Foreign Services Academy was shifted to a new campus with better facilities and its curriculum was updated keeping in view modern diplomatic needs.

Steps are also being taken to use the Institute of Strategic Studies as the research arm of the FO, while the Institute of Regional Studies is being upgraded after its take-over by the FO, the minister told the event.

According to Qureshi, an advisory council on foreign affairs was set up where experienced professionals from the academia and private sector gave their input on foreign policy issues.

He also mentioned other initiatives such as 'FM Connect', a forum to engage with different stakeholders, and the 'FM Direct' app through which FO officers can quickly communicate thoughts and ideas.

The FO is also increasingly relying on virtual interactions to connect with foreign missions, Qureshi said.

He noted that the Economic Diplomacy Wing at the FO was being overhauled in order to improve Pakistan's economic outreach.

"Our primary focus has been on security since Pakistan came into being, and we are in a much better place in that area, but our vulnerability is economic security," he said, adding that Pakistan would remain subject to the International Monetary Fund's "conditionalities" or be forced to seek help from other countries until it became independent economically.

"In countries that are drowned in debt and go around with a begging bowl, an independent foreign policy cannot be a reality."

Pak India Ties , Taliban Talks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (37)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sha b
Oct 12, 2020 05:45pm
Forget about the world..first come out of fatf.
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Oct 12, 2020 05:47pm
Did the world impose any pressure on india? No....did the world stop doing business with india? No, except pakistan....so, simply doesn't mean anything in world politics unless it is followed up with action....
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 12, 2020 05:47pm
Mr. Qureshi,please do not close all doors with India.
Recommend 0
SATT
Oct 12, 2020 05:48pm
Blind can see 2/40.
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Oct 12, 2020 05:51pm
Entire world is with India except very few.
Recommend 0
Raaka
Oct 12, 2020 05:52pm
I second him.. please read his statement once again and understand, world is not buying India's narrative blindly, Pakistan too has contributed towards it and has provided enough evidence for the world to buy it. He is hurting Pakistan more than any other institution or person in Pakistan
Recommend 0
shake chilli
Oct 12, 2020 05:52pm
Narratives vs Facts
Recommend 0
Science
Oct 12, 2020 05:53pm
People is very happy to see that all the efforts of the Pakistan is directed towards India and not towards problems of people.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2020 05:54pm
Great Pak effects. This is why RSS devotees support our convicted politicians instead!
Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 12, 2020 05:54pm
World=China?
Recommend 0
Imra
Oct 12, 2020 05:57pm
Dear FM, nothing has changed.
Recommend 0
Mango
Oct 12, 2020 05:57pm
But are they buying yours???
Recommend 0
A shah
Oct 12, 2020 05:58pm
Really? The world including most of OIC is lauding India and it’s efforts to bring peace to the region.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 12, 2020 05:59pm
World is verifying and then accepting everything. India is not china that it'll bluf the world in the serious matters.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 12, 2020 06:00pm
What FATF is telling?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 12, 2020 06:00pm
The world can see which country is on FATF list
Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 12, 2020 06:03pm
Keep up the good work Mr Qureshi
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2020 06:04pm
The whole world supports Pakistan's Kashmir narrative because of consistent hard work by FM SMQ over the past year India stands totally isolated and cornered Bravo!!
Recommend 0
Jason
Oct 12, 2020 06:12pm
Which world you are living sir?
Recommend 0
Brownman
Oct 12, 2020 06:15pm
Instead, every country blindly believes superpower Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Doctor of None
Oct 12, 2020 06:19pm
International diplomatic community is not fools. They know everything. Unfortunately Pakistan yet realise this fact.
Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 12, 2020 06:19pm
Terrorists are the creation of conflict.We have done it.No problem in owning.
Recommend 0
Aam Aadmi
Oct 12, 2020 06:20pm
It is not the narrative (talk) but sincere actions that is needed for world to notice and gradually change impression about Pak.
Recommend 0
Dharan
Oct 12, 2020 06:25pm
hahahahahahaha
Recommend 0
Mian
Oct 12, 2020 06:29pm
Qureshi says what he "wish" the things to be. We the people should realize what the actual reality is.
Recommend 0
NORI
Oct 12, 2020 06:31pm
No solid work, just gas balloons !!! Covering up the FATF disaster
Recommend 0
Bret
Oct 12, 2020 06:34pm
FATF Grey list means the world body confirms that money from the country is being supplied for illicit activities such as terrorism
Recommend 0
Bret
Oct 12, 2020 06:35pm
He talks about economy.....India is #5 in the world, Bangladesh #39 and Pakistan #42.....Anyone can say anything nowdays but facts remain facts
Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 12, 2020 06:36pm
I am a Pakistani and I am laughing on this statement. He can give these statements in Multan but on the world stage the situation is entirely different.
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Oct 12, 2020 06:40pm
India is not only terrorist state but also a fascist state under RSS.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 12, 2020 06:40pm
At the end of the day only money matters. India is one of the huge market which any country cannot simply ignore.
Recommend 0
User
Oct 12, 2020 06:41pm
Is it ? Including FATF ?
Recommend 0
Ryan
Oct 12, 2020 06:44pm
Dear foreign minister of Pakistan. I love your optimism
Recommend 0
Raja
Oct 12, 2020 06:47pm
Which world our FM is referring about, Turkey and China!
Recommend 0
Raja
Oct 12, 2020 06:48pm
FM should provide the list of those countries.
Recommend 0
K k pandey
Oct 12, 2020 06:49pm
Yes. Not blindly but world is accepting it with open eyes.
Recommend 0
SATT
Oct 12, 2020 06:51pm
Who is blindly following China ?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

12 Oct 2020

Another Zainab

ANOTHER year, another Zainab — two little girls who shared a name and met the same terrible fate. In 2018, it was...
12 Oct 2020

Cotton output

PAKISTAN is set — yet again — to miss this year’s official cotton production target of over 10m bales by a ...
12 Oct 2020

Nobel for WFP

THE Nobel Peace Prize often goes to statesmen and activists who have done great service to the cause of peace in the...
11 Oct 2020

Bewildering words

A FAMOUS king once said, “after me, the deluge”, while another emperor claimed, “I am the revolution”....
Updated 11 Oct 2020

TikTok ban

THE government’s ban on TikTok has come as a devastating blow to the video-sharing platform’s devoted community...
11 Oct 2020

Busy cricket season

AFTER having seen little to no international cricket at home for nearly a decade, Pakistan finally has much to look...