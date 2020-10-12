DAWN.COM

Indian defence minister's 'insinuations' that Pakistan, China create border conflicts rejected by FO

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 12 Oct 2020

FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Foreign Office on Monday rejected Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's "unfounded insinuations" that Pakistan and China were deliberately creating border disputes with India.

"It is India that not only creates disputes with neighbours but also runs away from peacefully resolving them," an FO press release said.

The FO further said that Singh's remarks "demonstrate an inexcusable lack of self-awareness of RSS-BJP regime’s self-serving narrative".

"[Singh's statement is] another manifestation of the Indian government’s incurable obsession with Pakistan," the FO press release stated.

It also slammed the "malicious Indian propaganda" against Pakistan and China's friendship and said: "It is preposterous for a country that is compulsively expansionist and a brazen practitioner of state-terrorism, to level charges against others."

The FO advised the Indian government to "seriously consider course correction by giving up its aggressive agenda and peacefully resolving disputes with neighbours".

Earlier today, Singh had alleged that Pakistan and China were working to "create" border disputes with India "under a mission", multiple Indian media outlets reported.

Singh made these remarks in a virtual event arranged for the inauguration of 44 bridges built in areas near India's borders with Pakistan and China, including occupied Kashmir, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Indian Punjab.

The bridges are meant to facilitate the movement of troops and transporting weapons, according to NDTV. Singh also launched the Nechiphu tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh.

"You are well aware of the situation created along our northern and eastern borders," Singh said in his virtual address.

"First Pakistan, and now also by China, as if a border dispute is being created under a mission. We have a border of about 7,000 kilometres with these countries, where the tension remains."

Singh insisted that India had been able to cope with the challenges along its borders under the "visionary" leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "was bringing major and historical changes", NDTV said in its report.

"Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year," Singh said, while explaining the significance of the newly built bridges. "These roads are not only for strategic needs, but they also reflect equal participation of all stakeholders in the development of the nation."

The inauguration of the bridges comes weeks after Modi opened a Himalayan tunnel that traverses India's northern Himachal Pradesh state and lies on one of two main routes for troops headed to border areas in Ladakh. The tunnel would drastically reduce the time needed to rush troops to the country's remote Chinese border as tensions persist between the Asian neighbours.

India has been engaged in a fresh border conflict with China along their disputed border in the Ladakh region.

The latest deadlock began in May and in June escalated to the deadliest violence between the sides in decades — a clash between soldiers using clubs, stones and their fists. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed and dozens of others injured. China is believed to have also suffered casualties but has not given any details.

Meanwhile, the Indian army has committed at least 2,340 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control so far this year, resulting in martyrdom of 18 people and serious injuries to 187 others, according to data provided by the Foreign Office.

Pakistan has lodged protests against Indian aggression several times but the violations continue.

India's tensions with both Pakistan and China took a new turn when India unilaterally declared Ladakh a federal territory and separated it from Kashmir in August 2019, ending the region's semi-autonomous status. Kashmir, which has been an internationally recognised territorial dispute for decades, is controlled in part by Pakistan and India but claimed in full by both.

India has also vowed to take back the Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin plateau, which New Delhi says is part of Ladakh.

Both China and Pakistan were among the first countries to strongly condemn India's annexation of the disputed region, raising it at international forums including the United Nations Security Council.

RAja Raman
Oct 12, 2020 05:19pm
Infrastructure development along border areas is long due.
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Oct 12, 2020 05:26pm
India is becoming stronger in all areas.
Recommend 0
SATT
Oct 12, 2020 05:27pm
India has only enemy China and others are its associates.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Oct 12, 2020 05:29pm
Pakistan is only helping iron brother
Recommend 0
Ambikapathi
Oct 12, 2020 05:31pm
It is Modi's India not Congress India.
Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Oct 12, 2020 05:33pm
Yes, all the countries on your border are the ones creating tensions and you're the only innocent party. Hindustani logic at its finest.
Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 12, 2020 05:34pm
"Both China and Pakistan were among the first countries to strongly condemn India's" and also only two nations denying the ground realities in Indian UTs !
Recommend 0
SATT
Oct 12, 2020 05:42pm
Enemies acting as enemies,what's a big deal ?
Recommend 0
lvp
Oct 12, 2020 05:43pm
Thanks to china..Indian infrastructure in those areas is improving
Recommend 0
Shahzad
Oct 12, 2020 05:44pm
The problem is India. Focus inwards.
Recommend 0
Kaleidoscope
Oct 12, 2020 05:49pm
@Jeyaraj, including no 1 Covid superpower
Recommend 0
Imra
Oct 12, 2020 05:59pm
China wants to divert India attention from COEC. Unfortunately it strengthens Indian statagy.
Recommend 0
Ga
Oct 12, 2020 06:03pm
If India has problem with all her neighbors then it is India that is the problem
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 12, 2020 06:03pm
Chinese aggression against India has completely backfired and now India is more confident and aware than ever. The world is lauding India for now bowing down to chinese bullying
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 12, 2020 06:03pm
India seems to be getting stronger day by day.
Recommend 0
Farooq Siddiqui
Oct 12, 2020 06:19pm
India is not on good terms with any of its other neighbors, be it Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar or Sri-Lanka. Isn't it a moment to think about what is wrong with Modi's India ?
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 12, 2020 06:28pm
Soon something will Crack.
Recommend 0
Alam
Oct 12, 2020 06:28pm
He forgot to mention Nepal. Small country like Nepal also "created" border dispute with innocent India.
Recommend 0
Alam
Oct 12, 2020 06:30pm
@Jeyaraj, hope it will be strong enough to take back recently captured area by China.
Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Oct 12, 2020 06:42pm
India is going to get hurt badly one day. West is backing India as a buffer against China but India can’t match China .
Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Oct 12, 2020 06:44pm
But what is the response from Pakistan to counter this ??
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Oct 12, 2020 06:46pm
India should get out of Kashmir, the world will promise there won't be a border issue with India. It is not rocket science.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 12, 2020 06:49pm
@HashBrown®, we dont need loans thats the difference.
Recommend 0
Ek Pakistani
Oct 12, 2020 07:02pm
@Jeyaraj, Way stronger in loosing territory too
Recommend 0
Denali
Oct 12, 2020 07:11pm
Indian deceptive narrative is all too clear. Fundamentally, India cannot get along with any of its neighbors
Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 12, 2020 07:37pm
is it China & Pakistan or the common denominator here? modi's fascist government?
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Oct 12, 2020 07:42pm
Time to remain vigilant, India had amassed troups in ladakh. Once winter starts India may play against azad kashmir. China will be tied down due to winter
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 12, 2020 07:46pm
This is what Indian ministers have to say to defend their government's failure. Keep up the failure
Recommend 0
Naresh
Oct 12, 2020 07:49pm
@SATT, unfortunately two cowards are our neibhours
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2020 07:50pm
He is 100% correct
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 12, 2020 07:55pm
The Indian defence minister is in a panic mode.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Oct 12, 2020 08:17pm
@lvp, "Thanks to china..Indian infrastructure in those areas is improving" They teach how to catch the fish!!
Recommend 0
Golden Arrows
Oct 12, 2020 08:50pm
Communism and terrorism are soar in achieving world peace.
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 12, 2020 09:28pm
How many states within the British India of yester years and how many other countries has India invaded and captured after gaining independenc from the United Kingdom in the year 1947? The answer will tell me Indian designs for the future. Putting the blame on other countries and trying to hold an attitude of humbleness and piety while building up one of the largest armies of the world does show the real face of India to the world.
Recommend 0
Thinking
Oct 12, 2020 09:40pm
Rejection ministry at work today
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Oct 12, 2020 09:56pm
@Alam, hope it will be strong enough to take back recently captured area by China. India have the guts to invade china and capture 6 majour mountains that speaks a lot on capabilities and credibility.
Recommend 0
Sandip Bhattacharya
Oct 12, 2020 09:58pm
USA is wrong, Australia is wrong, UK is wrong. India is always wrong. Only your FO is correct
Recommend 0

