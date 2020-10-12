DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 12, 2020

Netanyahu says he and Abu Dhabi crown prince have agreed to meet soon

Reuters | AP 12 Oct 2020

Email

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he had spoken with Abu Dhabi's Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and they agreed to meet soon. — AFP/File
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he had spoken with Abu Dhabi's Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and they agreed to meet soon. — AFP/File

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he had spoken with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and they agreed to meet soon, without citing a specific date in a statement about their telephone conversation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government unanimously approved the country's recently signed normalisation agreement with the United Arab Emirates on Monday ahead of a ratification vote by parliament.

Netanyahu said in his statement following his weekly cabinet meeting that he spoke over the weekend with the Abu Dhabi crown prince.

"We talked about co-operations that we are advancing in investment, tourism, energy, technology and other fields," Netanyahu told the cabinet, with Israeli and Emirati flags flanking the conference table.

"We will also cooperate and are already cooperating in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic."

Sheikh Mohammed, the UAEs day-to-day ruler, separately tweeted confirmation of the call on Monday, saying they discussed prospects for peace and the need for stability, cooperation and development in the region.

Netanyahu's office said it was the first conversation between the two leaders since the Sept 15 signing ceremony on the White House lawn he attended with the Emirates' foreign minister. The Knesset, Israel's unicameral national legislature, is slated to vote on ratifying the deal on Thursday.

Neighbouring Gulf monarchy Bahrain also signed an agreement on Sept 15 at the White House to normalise relations with Israel, making the UAE and Bahrain the third and fourth Arab states to establish ties with Israel. Egypt and Jordan signed peace treaties with Israel in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

The so-called "Abraham Accords" brought long-clandestine ties between Israel and several Gulf states – forged in recent years over a shared concern over regional rival Iran – into the open. The weeks since have seen a flurry of business, banking and intergovernmental agreements between the UAE and Israel, though moves toward normalisation have been slower in Bahrain.

The normalisation agreements have outraged the Palestinians, whose leaders have called the deals a betrayal of a longtime Arab stance that recognition of Israel would come only after Palestinians obtain an independent state of their own.

Mideast Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
usman ullah khan
Oct 12, 2020 03:57pm
Rubbish
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

12 Oct 2020

Another Zainab

ANOTHER year, another Zainab — two little girls who shared a name and met the same terrible fate. In 2018, it was...
12 Oct 2020

Cotton output

PAKISTAN is set — yet again — to miss this year’s official cotton production target of over 10m bales by a ...
12 Oct 2020

Nobel for WFP

THE Nobel Peace Prize often goes to statesmen and activists who have done great service to the cause of peace in the...
11 Oct 2020

Bewildering words

A FAMOUS king once said, “after me, the deluge”, while another emperor claimed, “I am the revolution”....
Updated 11 Oct 2020

TikTok ban

THE government’s ban on TikTok has come as a devastating blow to the video-sharing platform’s devoted community...
11 Oct 2020

Busy cricket season

AFTER having seen little to no international cricket at home for nearly a decade, Pakistan finally has much to look...