Main accused arrested for rape, murder of two-year-old girl in Charsadda

Zahid Imdad 12 Oct 2020

On Saturday, the body of two-and-a-half-year-old girl Zainab was found in the fields in Daudzai area of Peshawar, close to Charsadda district. — AFP/File
Police have arrested the main accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Charsadda district, it emerged on Monday.

The chief minister's adviser on information, Kamran Bangash, and provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khad confirmed the development at a press conference in Peshawar.

On Saturday, the body of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Zainab, was found in the fields in Daudzai area of Peshawar, close to Charsadda district. A medical report had confirmed that the minor was sexually assaulted before being stabbed to death.

"It was a blind case and police resolved the case in a week by arresting the prime accused," Bangash told reporters. Police have identified the accused as the victim's 45-year-old neighbour.

Bangash said the accused sexually assaulted the two-and-a-half-year-old before killing her and dumping her body in the fields at a distance of two kilometres from the village.

District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib said the culprit had confessed to the crime during interrogation and officials had also recovered the murder weapon, the victim's shoes and other belongings on the information provided by the accused.

He said police were currently investigating the incident and the accused would be presented before the court for his physical remand. The DPO added that more than 350 people were interrogated during the investigation.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, a police officer investigating the case said after killing the minor, the accused informed the prayer leader of a local mosque about the body's whereabouts.

"The accused informed the prayer leader that he had spotted a body in the fields," the officer said on condition of anonymity, adding that the prayer leader then informed the family and the police.

The murder and rape of the minor had sparked outcry in the country as politicians, lawyers and civil society groups dema­nded immediate justice and exemplary punishment for perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Several hashtags had also started trending on Twitter to express outrage over unabated cases of abuse and murder of children in the country. Photos of the two-year-old's body were circulated on social media with many users comparing the incident to the 2018 rape and murder of eight-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur.

Syed Yousaf
Oct 12, 2020 03:39pm
KPK police is performing much much better than Punjab police. It has nabbed almost every individual involved in rape of children in record time. Punjab police has failed to catch hold of motorway incident culprit. Seem the local police helped him evade arrest and than absconding out of Punjab territory
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 12, 2020 03:40pm
No human can commit such crime. Strict punishment is required.
Recommend 0
Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Oct 12, 2020 03:51pm
Long live KPK police. Long live Sanaullah Abbasi sahib, the incumbent IGP KPK
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 12, 2020 03:53pm
Quick justice is required now.
Recommend 0
Shabash
Oct 12, 2020 04:01pm
45year old raped 2 years old girl. When man get matured if not at 45.
Recommend 0

