PM hails 'good news' as September remittances jump 31pc over last year

Fayaz Hussain 12 Oct 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the seminar of the Insaf Lawyers Forum on Oct 9. — APP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the seminar of the Insaf Lawyers Forum on Oct 9. — APP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday hailed a jump of 31.2 per cent in remittances for September, terming it "good news for the economy".

Pakistan received remittances of $2.3 billion in September driven by gradual re-opening of major host destinations such as the Middle East, Europe and the United States, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed on Monday.

Remittances in September remained above the $2bn-mark for the fourth consecutive month in a row and were 31.2pc higher than the same month last year and 9pc higher than in August.

Cumulatively, inflows during July-September jumped 31.1pc year-on-year to $7.174bn compared to $5.452bn in the corresponding period last year.

“Despite Covid, more good news for our economy. Alhamdulillah, remittances from our hardworking overseas Pakistanis rose to $2.3bn in September 2020, 31pc higher than last September and 9pc higher than August 2020. This marks the fourth consecutive month that remittances have remained above $2bn,” the premier said via Twitter.

The central bank said remittances in September were slightly higher than the SBP’s projections of $2bn supported by efforts under the Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI).

“The higher remittances are largely due to expats sending money home during difficult times amid Covid-19 along with limited avenues to spend in host countries (due to lockdowns),” said Topline Securities’ Chief Economist Syed Atif Zafar while speaking to Dawn.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the top destination for remittances as Pakistani overseas workers from the country sent around $666 million during September, an increase of 29pc year-on-year. Meanwhile, inflows from the United Arab Emirates rose 12pc over last year to $473m during the month under review.

In addition, remittances from the United States and the United Kingdom also jumped by 54pc and 64pc to $180m and $289m, respectively.

Comments (26)

Fareed
Oct 12, 2020 03:07pm
Right now, at the moment, PSX dipped to -604 points.....Billions of Rupees of the people vanished. If that's the "good news" then let "bad news" come in.......
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2020 03:08pm
Government's policies working, people trust this government. Despite Covid problems, increase in remittances is very encouraging.
Recommend 0
ON .
Oct 12, 2020 03:15pm
How much remittance by his sons?
Recommend 0
Jill
Oct 12, 2020 03:15pm
@bhaRAT©, increase in remittances is a reflection other host countries are doing well . Nothing that Pakistan has done...again the illiterates of Pakistan are being taken for a ride by this PM..shameful to say the least.
Recommend 0
Shahan
Oct 12, 2020 03:15pm
People are becoming jobless in Pakistan. They are asking for support from their relatives abroad, hence relatives are sending money to them
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 12, 2020 03:18pm
This jump of 31% in fact is a big drop in actual remittances because, the unofficial channel, which accounted for almost 65% of remittances, has been closed. Besides, hundreds of thousand workers in the ME countries have been sent back home due to Covid-19 closures that actually has reduced the actual total remittances, while those sending through banks have increased.
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Oct 12, 2020 03:20pm
Either loan or remittances by people serving abroad. These are only good news for Pakistan? Something is seriously wrong!
Recommend 0
Afzal khan
Oct 12, 2020 03:20pm
@Jill, you mean KSA is doing better than before after an oil dip. And UK doing better after a 21 % contraction in the economy?
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2020 03:21pm
We will double these remittances. Good and trusted leadership.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2020 03:22pm
@Jill, The whole world suffered economically with Covid, like your economy tanked 25% after the most Draconian lockdown anywhere!
Recommend 0
kp
Oct 12, 2020 03:22pm
It reflects the reopening of Host countries and their economic activities and the people working there , so how it is related to his governance and policies?
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 12, 2020 03:25pm
@Jill, you talk about Indians.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 12, 2020 03:25pm
@bhaRAT©, you really dont understand economics then.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2020 03:30pm
We are lucky to have a good PM, who despite the pandemic has enabled through his policies, increase in remittances from expatriates. While others are sliding down fast, due to poor leadership. 'In the case of India, net worker remittances dropped to $11.69 billion in the April-June 2020 quarter, down from $13.534 billion in the January-March 2020 quarter, according to Balance of Payments data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Sept. 30'
Recommend 0
Arshad
Oct 12, 2020 03:31pm
Compare with previous year previous month, previous 15 days, previous 5 days, ........ If the result of the comparison is +ve, advertise to public.
Recommend 0
Tayab Nisar
Oct 12, 2020 03:33pm
But what benefits are getting those who sending remittances ?
Recommend 0
Critic
Oct 12, 2020 03:33pm
@bhaRAT©, Govt is not doing anything It’s useless, it’s the overseas people who are running this country.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2020 03:44pm
@Critic , Just like your NRI's??
Recommend 0
Aleem
Oct 12, 2020 03:44pm
It depresses me that I thought Imran Khan was any better
Recommend 0
Salam Shahid
Oct 12, 2020 03:46pm
So, country is running on remittances of overseas Pakistanis. Then what the government is doing? Is this our destination, total dependence on loans and remittances?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2020 03:49pm
@Zak, Well stated with real figures. RSS devotees are oblivious to such data as their controlled media deliberately keeps them focussed on Rhea Chakraborty episode!
Recommend 0
Thinkagain
Oct 12, 2020 03:55pm
Whats in it to celebrate, this means people/relatives in Pakistan need More financial support than last year. That is why their relatives need to send more then ever, even by cutting their basic needs in host country or simply making more money in host country. What is the achievement of our government in this. the comments appreciating the TRUSTED LEADER doesn't make any sense.
Recommend 0
MG
Oct 12, 2020 03:57pm
If there is any contribution from the government it should be from PMLN & PPP sir....
Recommend 0
Hussain
Oct 12, 2020 03:58pm
Because there is no Employment in Country.
Recommend 0
French fries
Oct 12, 2020 03:58pm
PMIK trying hard to keep his post. Matter of time this guy will be booted out by his own selectors.
Recommend 0
DARR
Oct 12, 2020 04:04pm
How much of it is because of people moving back to Pakistan because their employment has ended. Those people will not be sending any more money to Pakistan. But fact fudging is a old game in Pakistan.
Recommend 0

