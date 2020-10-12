DAWN.COM

India, China hold fresh talks on ending military faceoff

AP 12 Oct 2020

Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. — Reuters/File
Senior Indian and Chinese military commanders were holding fresh talks on Monday aimed at ending a months-long stand-off along their disputed border in the remote Ladakh region.

The talks were being held on the Indian side of the frontier in the Chushul area. No details were immediately made available.

The negotiations come as tens of thousands of rival soldiers on both sides backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets brace for a harsh winter in the cold-desert region where temperatures can fall to minus 50 degrees celsius.

Explainer: What's behind the latest India-China border tension?

India and China have held several rounds of talks by military, diplomatic and political officials, including negotiations between the foreign ministers and the defence ministers in Moscow last month. Although the stand-off has persisted, the talks seem to have calmed the situation along the border as no new military aggression has been reported for a month now.

The fresh deadlock began in May and in June escalated to the deadliest violence between the sides in decades — a clash between soldiers using clubs, stones and their fists. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed and dozens of others injured. China is believed to have also suffered casualties but has not given any details.

After that clash, the two countries partially disengaged from the site in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley and at least two other places, but the crisis has continued in at least three other areas, including glacial Pangong Lake.

Last month, the world’s two most-populous nations accused each other of sending soldiers into each other’s territory in the Pangong area and firing warning shots for the first time in 45 years, raising the spectre of a full-scale military conflict.

The fiercely contested de facto border, known as Line of Actual Control, separates Chinese-held and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. It is broken in parts where the Himalayan nations of Nepal and Bhutan border China.

According to India, the control line is 3,488 kilometres long, while China says it is considerably shorter. The control line divides the areas of physical control rather than territorial claims.

Relations between the two countries have often been strained, partly due to their undemarcated border. They fought a border war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh and ended in an uneasy truce. Since then, troops have guarded the undefined border and occasionally brawled. They have agreed not to attack each other with firearms.

India unilaterally declared Ladakh a federal territory and separated it from Kashmir in August 2019, ending its semi-autonomous status. It also vowed to take back the Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin plateau, which New Delhi says is part of Ladakh.

China was among the first countries to strongly condemn the move, raising it at international forums including the UN Security Council.

Comments (17)

Fastrack
Oct 12, 2020 02:32pm
China is now desperate to be on good terms with India. Seems India now holds all the cards
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 12, 2020 02:33pm
In short, India should forget about its land lost due to pure incompetence of Surrender Modi.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 12, 2020 02:36pm
Went to hurt CPEC. Ended up losing part of India. Moral: Before planning mischief, look at your (in)capabilities.
Recommend 0
SATT
Oct 12, 2020 02:38pm
India always keeps its papers properly.
Recommend 0
A shah
Oct 12, 2020 02:45pm
It has become apparent to China that India isn’t going to back down and the more they stand up to China’s aggression the more respect they earn globally. This is a win-win situation for India
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2020 02:48pm
Action starts in Nov.
Recommend 0
Cheeney Chua
Oct 12, 2020 03:05pm
@Fastrack, you mean like Siachin and East Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 12, 2020 03:19pm
china will not back off. India has to vacant occupied land
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2020 03:30pm
India is stronger nowadays.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2020 03:31pm
@A shah, But Modiji claimed in a statement in the aftermath of the attack that Chinese troops did not enter Indian territory "nor is any of our post captured." then what are these ‘talks’ for?? Basically, China is staying put with what they have captured, and they are not budging!!
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2020 03:33pm
China got what it wanted, rest is just for passing time. India was flattened like a pancake.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2020 03:34pm
@Fastrack, 'China is now desperate to be on good terms with India. Seems India now holds all the cards'. Sush!, otherwise another 38000sqm will go.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2020 03:36pm
@SATT, 'India always keeps its papers properly.' Except it's maps. Keeps changing 1962 and now 2020.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2020 03:37pm
Poor India, still holding banners, " please sir, China, can you go back as per agreement".
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Oct 12, 2020 03:42pm
@Zak, Astonishing to see people living with their heads buried in the sand and pretending to live out their fantasy ... no wonder nothing works in this nation...
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 12, 2020 03:52pm
The world should appreciate the role of India. India have surrendered and will continue to surrender infront of China for peace. All China has to do is provide India their wish list and India will comply. Long Live Pakistan, China and India's friendship.
Recommend 0
Far Ting Xi
Oct 12, 2020 04:03pm
This stalemate to continue till Xi realizes Modi is not Nehru.
Recommend 0

