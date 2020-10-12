DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 12, 2020

India's financial capital Mumbai hit by massive power outage

Reuters 12 Oct 2020

Commuters wait on a railway platform after trains were stalled during a power outage in Mumbai, India on Oct 12. — Reuters
A suburban train is seen stalled at a railway platform during a power outage in Mumbai, India on Oct 12. — Reuters
A suburban train is seen stalled at a railway platform during a power outage in Mumbai, India on Oct 12. — Reuters
A suburban train is seen stalled at a railway platform during a power outage in Mumbai, India on Oct 12. — Reuters

A major grid failure caused a widespread power outage in India’s financial capital Mumbai and surrounding areas on Monday, the first such blackout in more than two years that stranded thousands of train passengers and delayed college exams.

The failure was caused by “technical problems” during maintenance work, the energy minister of Mumbai’s home state of Maharashtra said in a video message. Power has now been restored to many areas of the city, officials and witnesses said.

Mumbai’s international airport and the country’s two main stock exchanges located in the city, the National Stock Exchange and BSE, said they were operating normally.

“Power cut across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to grid failure,” the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport agency said on Twitter.

Adani Power Ltd and Tata Power Co Ltd, the other two power suppliers to the city of some 20 million, said they had also been affected by the outage.

The state government has asked the suppliers to provide uninterrupted power to hospitals, many of which are treating Covid-19 patients.

Hospitals and other institutions in India have over the years banked on emergency diesel power generators as a backup due to frequent outages caused by demand outstripping supply, though the situation is improving now.

Mumbai’s trains are generally packed to the full, moving more than seven million people a day to their offices and factories, but their services have been curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they are carrying far fewer passengers than usual.

Still, social media was splashed with pictures of people stranded inside unlit trains and in railway stations. Trains have now resumed, the government-run railways department said.

The Times of India said final-year online exams across Mumbai colleges have been postponed due to the blackout.

Nomi Goraya
Oct 12, 2020 01:20pm
We have to drastically change our priorities if we want to have decent life for our future generations.
AKL
Oct 12, 2020 01:27pm
This happens when an incompetent person becomes cm
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2020 01:31pm
Not so shining!
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 12, 2020 01:38pm
Sights and sounds of a third world country, falsely claiming to be a first world country.
Sandeep singh
Oct 12, 2020 01:45pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, there is no single hour power cut in here panipat( tier 2 city) haryana also in jaipur in last 2-3 years. It's only for two hours look your country first. Where power cut for krachi lasted for 3 days.
Cutting Chai
Oct 12, 2020 01:46pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, So says someone from a first world country
Sandeep singh
Oct 12, 2020 01:46pm
@bhaRAT©, still far far better than 3 days power cut in Karachi.
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2020 01:53pm
@anil sahu, Such power cuts are common in large parts of India, they are rare in major cities, and especially in Mumbai.
Ali mansoor
Oct 12, 2020 01:56pm
It will not even make a local news, if it happens here !
Li-N-Ja
Oct 12, 2020 02:07pm
Disruption of Power supply is a news because perhaps they are not used to it.
