DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 12, 2020

Zimbabwe ODIs moved to Rawalpindi over smog fears

AgenciesUpdated 12 Oct 2020

Email

LAHORE: The Zimbabwe security delegation gets a briefing from PCB director international cricket Zakir Khan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.—Arif Ali / White Star
LAHORE: The Zimbabwe security delegation gets a briefing from PCB director international cricket Zakir Khan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.—Arif Ali / White Star

LAHORE: Pakistan’s upcoming three-match One-day International series against Zimbabwe has been shifted to Rawalpindi due to logistical reasons, the country’s cricket board said on Sunday.

Multan was scheduled to host the 50-over matches which would now be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from Oct 30, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The three ODIs are part of a Super League that was introduced by the ICC will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

The subsequent three-match Twenty20 Inter­national series between the teams, originally scheduled in Rawalpindi, will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from Nov 7.

“After Multan became unavailable due to logistical and operational reasons, we took the opportunity to revisit the entire schedule and have come up with an itinerary that is suitable for the teams...” PCB director Zakir Khan said.

Lahore faces a high likelihood of seasonal smog in November and December. The PCB usually avoids hosting matches there in November-December and prefers the southern part of the country to avoid any inconvenience.

Multan, situated in southern Punjab, was for part of the original plan for the same reason but with the last-minute pullout, the PCB was forced to replace Multan with Lahore. Despite the change, the PCB is optimistic that the T20Is can be managed in Lahore.

“We will continue to liaise with the Met Office and monitor the situation, and, if required, will make necessary changes. The availability of Rawalpindi has ensured there is no uncertainty for our ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches as we aim to collect maximum points from this series to achieve our target of qualifying directly for the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over event.”

The scheduling could be messed up again because of winter smog, conceded Zakir.

“We are in regular touch with the meteorological department and seeking their forecast for smog during November,” he said. “We will continue to liaise with the met office and monitor the situation, and, if required, will make necessary changes.”

Zimbabwe, who last visited Pakistan in 2015 for a limited-overs series, will arrive on Oct 20 and will have a one-week quarantine period in Islamabad.

Schedule:

Oct 20: Zimbabwe arrive in Islamabad.

Oct 30: First ODI (Rawalpindi).

Nov 1: Second ODI (Rawalpindi).

Nov 3: Third ODI (Rawalpindi).

Nov 7: First Twenty20 International

(Lahore).

Nov 8: Second Twenty20 International

(Lahore).

Nov 10: Third Twenty20 International

Lahore).

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

12 Oct 2020

Another Zainab

ANOTHER year, another Zainab — two little girls who shared a name and met the same terrible fate. In 2018, it was...
12 Oct 2020

Cotton output

PAKISTAN is set — yet again — to miss this year’s official cotton production target of over 10m bales by a ...
12 Oct 2020

Nobel for WFP

THE Nobel Peace Prize often goes to statesmen and activists who have done great service to the cause of peace in the...
11 Oct 2020

Bewildering words

A FAMOUS king once said, “after me, the deluge”, while another emperor claimed, “I am the revolution”....
Updated 11 Oct 2020

TikTok ban

THE government’s ban on TikTok has come as a devastating blow to the video-sharing platform’s devoted community...
11 Oct 2020

Busy cricket season

AFTER having seen little to no international cricket at home for nearly a decade, Pakistan finally has much to look...