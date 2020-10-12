DAWN.COM

FO slams state-terrorism by India in held Kashmir

APPUpdated 12 Oct 2020

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri speaks during a weekly media briefing. — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned unabated Indian state-terrorism and extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris in fake ­encounters and so-called “cordon-and-search operations” in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Over 300 Kashmiris, including women and children, have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces during the last one year, according to Foreign Office spokesperson.

In Kulgam and Pulwama districts of occupied Kashmir, four more Kashmiris were martyred only a day back, while a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in an illegal and inhuman military crackdown, the spokesperson said.

Islamabad urges world community to hold Delhi accountable for violation of human rights, UNSC resolution and war crimes

He said India must realise that use of brutal force against Kashmiri people, including extrajudicial killings, custodial torture and deaths, forced disappearances, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership and youth, use of pellet guns, destruction of houses to inflict collective punishment on the Kashmiri communities, and other methods of subjugation had failed in the past and would not succeed in the future.

The official said the indigenous resistance movement of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions, would only become stronger in the face of Indian state-terrorism.

Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the UN, human rights organisations and international media, to take full cognisance of the consistently aggravating situation in occupied Kashmir and hold India accountable for “egregious human rights violations and war crimes” in the occupied territory, he said.

The FO spokesperson reminded the world community that it was their responsibility to work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in the region.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2020

Fastrack
Oct 12, 2020 10:53am
Please give justice to the family shot in broad daylight in Sahiwal.
