Former president Asif Ali Zardari shifted to hospital: PPP

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to the hospital after he felt "unwell" on Sunday, the party said in a statement.

"Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests," PPP said on Twitter. The former president has been admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

The former president, who is nominated in multiple corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), is out on bail granted by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds last year.

During a hearing of the bail petition filed by Zardari, his legal counsel Advocate Farooq H. Naek told the court that the former president “is a chronic patient suffering from multiple ailments. He is a heart patient having three stents in his heart. He has a Holter Monitor attached to his chest so that the doctors are able to check and note variations in his heartbeat and blockages in his arteries. The petitioner is a patient of ischemic heart disease, which means that his heart may have inadequate supply of blood and oxygen”.

Zardari also “suffers from various other ailments such as cervical and lumbar spondylosis, sensory and motor neuropathy with impaired proprioception”, Naek said.