DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 11, 2020

Former president Asif Ali Zardari shifted to hospital: PPP

Dawn.comUpdated 11 Oct 2020

Email

Former president Asif Ali Zardari arrives in a court for a hearing. — AP/File
Former president Asif Ali Zardari arrives in a court for a hearing. — AP/File

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to the hospital after he felt "unwell" on Sunday, the party said in a statement.

"Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests," PPP said on Twitter. The former president has been admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

The former president, who is nominated in multiple corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), is out on bail granted by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds last year.

During a hearing of the bail petition filed by Zardari, his legal counsel Advocate Farooq H. Naek told the court that the former president “is a chronic patient suffering from multiple ailments. He is a heart patient having three stents in his heart. He has a Holter Monitor attached to his chest so that the doctors are able to check and note variations in his heartbeat and blockages in his arteries. The petitioner is a patient of ischemic heart disease, which means that his heart may have inadequate supply of blood and oxygen”.

Zardari also “suffers from various other ailments such as cervical and lumbar spondylosis, sensory and motor neuropathy with impaired proprioception”, Naek said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Haider
Oct 11, 2020 10:19pm
No way to go out of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 11, 2020 10:23pm
It was expected.
Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 11, 2020 10:24pm
I hope his 'plates' are in place and this does not have anything with deal between PPP and 'the people'.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 11, 2020 10:24pm
Looks like Former President Asif Zardari also needs treatment in London or Dubai. Get well soon.
Recommend 0
Prakash
Oct 11, 2020 10:25pm
Its very sad that country dont have a good hospitals for treatment.
Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Oct 11, 2020 10:36pm
Get Well Soon Mr. President...
Recommend 0
Jehangir
Oct 11, 2020 10:54pm
The best cure for him is to return the looted money of these poor people.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 11, 2020 10:54pm
Yes, UAE have exactly the Doctors who can treat Zardari.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 11, 2020 10:56pm
He is in poorer health than the absconder 'lion' !!
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 11, 2020 10:56pm
Get well soon. The only President who gave all his powers to the Parliament and brought back 1973 constitution in its original form. He is the BEST politician Pakistan has today.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Time to invest in mental health

Time to invest in mental health

Some of the mental health disorders in Pakistan are leading causes of illness and disability; responsible for immense suffering.

Editorial

11 Oct 2020

Bewildering words

A FAMOUS king once said, “after me, the deluge”, while another emperor claimed, “I am the revolution”....
Updated 11 Oct 2020

TikTok ban

THE government’s ban on TikTok has come as a devastating blow to the video-sharing platform’s devoted community...
11 Oct 2020

Busy cricket season

AFTER having seen little to no international cricket at home for nearly a decade, Pakistan finally has much to look...
Updated 10 Oct 2020

Christmas deadline

If foreign soldiers cut and run without a proper Afghan peace pact in place, the govt in Kabul will be vulnerable to attacks.
10 Oct 2020

Resignation talk

KHAWAJA Asif’s disclosure that the PML-N will resign from the 84 seats it has in the National Assembly has set off...
10 Oct 2020

Against capital punishment

ON the World Day against the Death Penalty (Oct 10), Pakistan presents a chilling picture. It is a land where the...