DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 11, 2020

Nadal wins 13th French Open to claim record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title

Reuters 11 Oct 2020

Email

Spain's Rafael Nadal with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. — Reuters
Spain's Rafael Nadal with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. — Reuters

Spain's Rafael Nadal demolished world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-0 6-2 7-5 in the French Open final to claim a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

With his record-improving 13th triumph at Roland Garros, world number two Nadal is now tied with Swiss Roger Federer as the player with the most men's singles major titles.

Nadal was the early aggressor as he choked Djokovic to win the opening set in brutal fashion having made only two unforced errors. He then kept a firm grip on a subdued Djokovic in the second set under the roof of court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic, who was looking to win his 18th Grand Slam title, rebelled in the third set, breaking back for 3-3, only to drop serve on a double fault in the 11th game before Nadal went on to bag his 100th victory at Roland Garros with an ace.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Time to invest in mental health

Time to invest in mental health

Some of the mental health disorders in Pakistan are leading causes of illness and disability; responsible for immense suffering.

Editorial

11 Oct 2020

Bewildering words

A FAMOUS king once said, “after me, the deluge”, while another emperor claimed, “I am the revolution”....
Updated 11 Oct 2020

TikTok ban

THE government’s ban on TikTok has come as a devastating blow to the video-sharing platform’s devoted community...
11 Oct 2020

Busy cricket season

AFTER having seen little to no international cricket at home for nearly a decade, Pakistan finally has much to look...
Updated 10 Oct 2020

Christmas deadline

If foreign soldiers cut and run without a proper Afghan peace pact in place, the govt in Kabul will be vulnerable to attacks.
10 Oct 2020

Resignation talk

KHAWAJA Asif’s disclosure that the PML-N will resign from the 84 seats it has in the National Assembly has set off...
10 Oct 2020

Against capital punishment

ON the World Day against the Death Penalty (Oct 10), Pakistan presents a chilling picture. It is a land where the...