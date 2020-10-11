DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 11, 2020

Police station outside Paris targeted in fireworks attack

AFP 11 Oct 2020

Email

Police officers stand near a damaged entrance of the police station of Champigny-sur-Marne, outside Paris, on October 11, 2020, the morning after the station was attacked by around 40 people launching fireworks. — AFP
Police officers stand near a damaged entrance of the police station of Champigny-sur-Marne, outside Paris, on October 11, 2020, the morning after the station was attacked by around 40 people launching fireworks. — AFP

Around 40 people staged an hour-long fireworks attack against a police station outside Paris early on Sunday, authorities said, the latest in a string of incidents targeting security forces in recent months.

Two officers were on a cigarette break outside the station in Champigny-sur-Marne, around 12 kilometres east of the capital, when the assailants, some carrying steel bars, suddenly arrived shortly before midnight.

The officers barely managed to barricade themselves inside when the crowd began attacking the entrance and several police vehicles, but nobody was injured during the raid.

The city's mayor, Laurent Jeanne, told AFP the police might have been targeted in retaliation for a recent scooter accident allegedly caused by police, “which has not been proven”.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that “these little dealers don't scare anyone, and will not discourage our anti-drug work”, though police officials did not identify the attackers.

No arrests have been made, but prosecutors said on Sunday that surveillance cameras were being reviewed for clues.

Jeanne acknowledged that drug trafficking was a problem in the Bois-L'Abbe neighbourhood, where the station is located.

But police union officials said the attack underscored a growing threat against law enforcement in depressed suburbs of Paris and other large cities.

Several other police stations across France have been targetted in similar fireworks attacks this year, and the Champigny-sur-Marne station had already been hit by youths wielding fireworks, most recently last April.

“But that was just kids acting out during the lockdown” imposed to curb the coronavirus, Jeanne said.

“This was something totally different — they wanted to physically injure these two officers,” he said.

The assault came after two officers were attacked and shot with their own guns in a Paris suburb last Wednesday, prompting renewed calls for greater efforts to tackle crime and insecurity.

“There is no longer any respect for law enforcement, and unfortunately the government has not succeeded in changing this trend,” Frederic Lagache of the Alliance police union said on Sunday.

“What will it take for the government to commit to protecting its security forces?” he said.

Tensions have long run high between police and residents in poor cities, often with large immigrant communities, where protests erupted this summer over claims of brutality and racism in their ranks.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Time to invest in mental health

Time to invest in mental health

Some of the mental health disorders in Pakistan are leading causes of illness and disability; responsible for immense suffering.

Editorial

11 Oct 2020

Bewildering words

A FAMOUS king once said, “after me, the deluge”, while another emperor claimed, “I am the revolution”....
Updated 11 Oct 2020

TikTok ban

THE government’s ban on TikTok has come as a devastating blow to the video-sharing platform’s devoted community...
11 Oct 2020

Busy cricket season

AFTER having seen little to no international cricket at home for nearly a decade, Pakistan finally has much to look...
Updated 10 Oct 2020

Christmas deadline

If foreign soldiers cut and run without a proper Afghan peace pact in place, the govt in Kabul will be vulnerable to attacks.
10 Oct 2020

Resignation talk

KHAWAJA Asif’s disclosure that the PML-N will resign from the 84 seats it has in the National Assembly has set off...
10 Oct 2020

Against capital punishment

ON the World Day against the Death Penalty (Oct 10), Pakistan presents a chilling picture. It is a land where the...