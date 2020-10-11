DAWN.COM

India's coronavirus infections cross 7 million ahead of festival season

ReutersUpdated 11 Oct 2020

Men wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait at a bus stop in Bengaluru, India, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus toll crossed 7 million on Sunday with the number of new cases dipping in recent weeks, even as health experts warn of mask and distancing fatigue setting in. — AP
India's coronavirus caseload topped 7 million on Sunday when the health ministry reported 74,383 new infections in the previous 24 hours, with a rise in infections in southern states offsetting a drop in western regions.

Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 918 in the last 24 hours to 108,334, the ministry said.

India added a million cases in just 13 days, according to a Reuters tally of government data, and it has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.

The southern state of Kerala, which won praise for its early handling of the coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday reported 11,755 new cases, the highest in the country.

Neighbouring Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru, where many software companies are based, has also been struggling to contain the spread of virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, faced with a collapsing economy after imposing a tough lockdown to try to stem the spread of the virus in late March, is pushing ahead with a full opening of the country just before the festival season.

But India's festival season, which climaxes in October and November with the popular Hindu celebrations of Dussehra and Diwali, poses additional challenges, as officials try to dampen the usual large public celebrations and cross-country travel.

Typically, the festival season brings a big increase in consumer spending, and the more sombre atmosphere this year will further dampen an economy that contracted by almost a quarter in the three months to June — the worst figure on record.

A few states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat in the west have put restrictions on gathering during the nine-day Navratri festival due to begin on Oct. 17.

“Festival season is approaching. A little carelessness of people during festivals can worsen the situation,” India's health minister Harsh Vardhan told his social media followers in a broadcast on Sunday.

“There is no need to congregate in large numbers to prove your faith or your religion. If we do this, we may be heading for big trouble,” Vardhan said.

bhaRAT©
Oct 11, 2020 05:25pm
Despite the most Draconian lockdown anywhere in the world, Modiji is achieving milestone after milestone. He is on track to surpass the US as the world’s worst affected country. Far-right leaders around the world have higher cases and high death rates. Look at Number 1-3 top countries!
rns
Oct 11, 2020 05:27pm
Indians love to break the world record in every possible way. . .
bhaRAT©
Oct 11, 2020 05:28pm
The moment has arrived to clap and bang pots again to ward it off!!
bhaRAT©
Oct 11, 2020 05:33pm
The real Covid cases are between 30 and 40 million and death rates far higher than reported. According to the Indian government's own admission, only 22% of deaths in India are medically certified. Those dying at home are not reported and quickly cremated.
A. ALI
Oct 11, 2020 05:34pm
World will recover from corona but India cannot.
Anand
Oct 11, 2020 05:39pm
Your information is old...The rate of progression is decreasing.
Rahul
Oct 11, 2020 05:44pm
Number of cases are gradually coming down. Peak is over. Recovery rate is more than number of cases on daily basis.
