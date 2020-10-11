DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 11, 2020

Karachi to experience heatwave for next 6-8 days: Met Office

Qazi Hassan 11 Oct 2020

Photo shows children jumping in a lake during a hot summer day. — AFP/File
Photo shows children jumping in a lake during a hot summer day. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a heatwave alert in Karachi for the next six to eight days during which temperature is expected to soar as high as 42 degrees centigrade.

The notice on the Met Office's website states that a high-pressure area is expected to be formed in Central Asia which would induce wind to flow from North to Northwest in areas of Sindh, including Karachi.

The Met Office has urged citizens to take necessary precautions and stay indoors between 11am and 4pm — the "peak heat hours".

The weather is expected to be "very hot and dry" from October 11-13, with temperatures between 39-42 degrees during the day and varying levels of humidity. The mercury is expected to drop to 25 degrees and below during the evenings.

In 2015, Karachi experienced the deadliest heatwave Pakistan had seen in over 50 years.

Starting June 19 that year, the coastal city witnessed sweltering heat that continued for more than five days and in its wake left over 1,200 people dead and 40,000 suffering from heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Precautions that can be taken

Measures that can be taken to avoid a heatstroke. ─ LEAD Pakistan/File
Measures that can be taken to avoid a heatstroke. ─ LEAD Pakistan/File

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), those living in urban areas are more prone to being affected by the heatwave as urban centres tend to become heat islands. In 2015, 65,000 people were treated at 50 rehabilitating centres in Karachi's most affected ─ and densely populated ─ areas.

Making some small changes and taking precautions like avoiding heavy meals and strenuous activity during the hottest hours can help the body better handle the high temperatures.

Hydration and running hands under cool water frequently also helps in lowering body temperature.

Wearing clothes made from breathable fabric enables the body to cool down.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 11, 2020 05:47pm
Sights and sounds of penetrating global warming and tangible effects of CO2 gasses amid the changing weather all over the world including the great city of Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
