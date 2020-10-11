DAWN.COM

Sindh govt withdraws notification regarding ban on pillion riding in Karachi

Qazi HassanUpdated 11 Oct 2020

Picture shows three people riding on a bike. The Sindh government has banned pillion riding in Karachi for a month. — APP/File
In a late-night development, the Sindh government withdrew on Sunday its earlier notification regarding a month-long ban on pillion riding in Karachi.

Hours earlier, the provincial government had announced a ban on pillion riding "in order to maintain law and order", as per the suggestion of the city's police chief. However, the latest order issued by the home department, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, states that "in view of re-assessment of the security situation ... the notification regarding ban on pillion riding is hereby withdrawn".

The earlier notification, also dated October 11, stated that the provincial government had been informed by the Karachi Police chief of reports that "miscreants and disgruntled elements may disturb the peace and create law and order problem in Karachi by carrying out target(ed) killings".

It also noted that recently, incidents of hand grenade lobbying and targeted killings of law enforcement officials and religious scholars had taken place in the city.

"The government is satisfied that in order to maintain law & order and to prevent disgruntled groups/elements and to avoid any untoward incident/mishap, it is necessary to take immediate measures," the earlier notification read.

The notification had come a day after prominent religious scholar of the Deobandi sect and head of Karachi's Jamia Farooqia seminary Maulana Dr Adil Khan was shot dead along with his driver in a suspected targeted attack.

According to a police statement, as the Vigo car carrying Dr Adil stopped near a shopping centre in Shah Faisal Colony to purchase sweets, armed pillion riders opened indiscriminate fire on the car and fled.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while condemning the incident, had assured that "intelligence organisations and law enforcement agencies will nab culprits of this murder", adding that "a number of such attempts" had been prevented "preemptively" in the past few months.

He also urged scholars of all sects to "ensure [that] people do not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design to destabilise Pak".

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 11, 2020 04:09pm
Who will implement it? because LEAs are busy dealing in water tankers, cement, gravel etc.
Recommend 0
Jill
Oct 11, 2020 04:27pm
Why not ban bike riding all together
Recommend 0
DARR
Oct 11, 2020 04:29pm
Why does Pakistan even allow bikes with two seats to be sold there? If the government has to ban pillon riding every other day.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Oct 11, 2020 04:59pm
Why don't ban the bike travel ?
Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 11, 2020 05:54pm
Rather than improving law and order situation govt bans pillion riding.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 11, 2020 05:54pm
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0
Science
Oct 11, 2020 05:58pm
You knew that india is planning to kill the maulana then why not you stopped the killers? Why not you provided security??
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Oct 11, 2020 06:28pm
So much for a free society.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Oct 11, 2020 06:33pm
Design the back seat of the bike in such a way that only women can sit in it, in their traditional Pakistani manner.
Recommend 0
Arora
Oct 11, 2020 06:50pm
Women are exempted? Genius. They can now wear burqa and shoot under it. Ever thought of that?
Recommend 0
Arora
Oct 11, 2020 06:51pm
@Jill, “ Why not ban bike riding all together” Why not ban people all together?
Recommend 0
ABBAs kd
Oct 11, 2020 07:01pm
Heavy fines also must be imposed & bikes of violators, impounded for a week at the owners expense as well. These actions would go long way in preventing the crimes by bike riders in the city.
Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 11, 2020 07:29pm
An assault on freedom.
Recommend 0
Leedh bin Waleed
Oct 11, 2020 07:37pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, This ban is 110% right!!!
Recommend 0
Jamal Ahmed
Oct 11, 2020 08:51pm
Interior Sindh wadera government always in search of an excuse to create intricacies for the people of Karachi.
Recommend 0
Haider
Oct 11, 2020 08:52pm
Again transport problems for poor people of Karachi
Recommend 0
French fries
Oct 11, 2020 08:53pm
Law and order fixed after this move.
Recommend 0
Raja Gilal
Oct 11, 2020 09:37pm
Is it permanent solution? So, what after a month? People as commuters will badly suffer..
Recommend 0

