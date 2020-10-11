Sindh govt imposes month-long ban on pillion riding in Karachi to 'maintain law and order'

The Sindh government on Sunday announced a month-long ban on pillion riding in Karachi "in order to maintain law and order", as per the suggestion of the city's police chief.

The notification, dated October 11, states that the provincial government has been informed by the Karachi Police chief of reports that "miscreants and disgruntled elements may disturb the peace and create law and order problem in Karachi by carrying out target(ed) killings".

It also noted that recently, incidents of hand grenade lobbying and targeted killings of law enforcement officials and religious scholars had taken place in the city.

"The government is satisfied that in order to maintain law & order and to prevent disgruntled groups/elements and to avoid any untoward incident/mishap, it is necessary to take immediate measures," the notification read.

Women, children under the age of 12, elderly people, law enforcement personnel in uniform, essential services workers and journalists carrying their press card will be exempted from the ban. In case of violation of the ban, station house officers have been given the authority to register complaints and take legal action.

The notification comes a day after prominent religious scholar of the Deobandi sect and head of Karachi's Jamia Farooqia seminary Maulana Dr Adil Khan was shot dead along with his driver in a suspected targeted attack.

According to a police statement, as the Vigo car carrying Dr Adil stopped near a shopping centre in Shah Faisal Colony to purchase sweets, armed pillion riders opened indiscriminate fire on the car and fled.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while condemning the incident, had assured that "intelligence organisations and law enforcement agencies will nab culprits of this murder", adding that "a number of such attempts" had been prevented "preemptively" in the past few months.

He also urged scholars of all sects to "ensure [that] people do not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design to destabilise Pak".