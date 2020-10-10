Jamia Farooqia head Maulana Adil, driver die in Karachi gun attack

Maulana Dr Adil Khan, a religious scholar and head of Karachi's Jamia Farooqia seminary, was shot dead along with his driver in a suspected targeted attack in the city on Saturday, officials said.

Maulana Adil was the son of late prominent scholar Maulana Saleemullah Khan, who founded the Jamia Farooqia, located in Shah Faisal Colony.

According to a police statement, as the Vigo car carrying Dr Adil stopped near a shopping centre in Shah Faisal Colony to purchase sweets, armed pillion riders opened indiscriminate fire on the car and fled.

Dr Adil was shifted to the Liaquat National Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to hospital spokesperson Anjum Rizvi.

His driver, Maqsood Ahmed, was also declared dead on arrival at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), said Dr Seemin Jamali, the hospital's executive director.

An aide of Maulana Adil, Umair, who had left the vehicle to purchase sweets from a nearby shop, remained unhurt in the incident.

The seminary head's body was later brought to the JPMC to fulfil legal formalities.

Maulana Adil, a scholar from the Sunni Deobandi sect, completed a PhD in religious studies and had taught in Malaysia before returning to Karachi a few years ago after the death of his father Maulana Saleemullah, who had remained a student at the Darul Uloom Deoband in India.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of and condemned the incident, saying some miscreants wanted to "sabotage the peace in the city".

Separately, Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar sought a detailed report from the Korangi senior superintendent of police.

Counter-Terrorism Department Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid said police were focusing on two possible motives behind the incident.

He said in addition to the obvious sectarian aspect of the gun attack, they were ascertaining as to whether a third party wanted to create sectarian conflict. He pointed out that "certain incidents" that recently took place had triggered fears about sectarianism in the city.

According to DIG Hamid, Dr Adil was prominent figure in the Deobandi school of thought who also remained a close aide of Mufti Taqi Usmani. He was coming from the Darul Uloom Korangi when he was targeted.