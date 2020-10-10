DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 10, 2020

Jamia Farooqia head Maulana Adil, driver die in Karachi gun attack

Imtiaz Ali 10 Oct 2020

Email

Jamia Farooqia head Maulana Dr Adil Khan. — DawnNewsTV
Jamia Farooqia head Maulana Dr Adil Khan. — DawnNewsTV

Maulana Dr Adil Khan, a religious scholar and head of Karachi's Jamia Farooqia seminary, was shot dead along with his driver in a suspected targeted attack in the city on Saturday, officials said.

Maulana Adil was the son of late prominent scholar Maulana Saleemullah Khan, who founded the Jamia Farooqia, located in Shah Faisal Colony.

According to a police statement, as the Vigo car carrying Dr Adil stopped near a shopping centre in Shah Faisal Colony to purchase sweets, armed pillion riders opened indiscriminate fire on the car and fled.

Dr Adil was shifted to the Liaquat National Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to hospital spokesperson Anjum Rizvi.

His driver, Maqsood Ahmed, was also declared dead on arrival at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), said Dr Seemin Jamali, the hospital's executive director.

An aide of Maulana Adil, Umair, who had left the vehicle to purchase sweets from a nearby shop, remained unhurt in the incident.

The seminary head's body was later brought to the JPMC to fulfil legal formalities.

Maulana Adil, a scholar from the Sunni Deobandi sect, completed a PhD in religious studies and had taught in Malaysia before returning to Karachi a few years ago after the death of his father Maulana Saleemullah, who had remained a student at the Darul Uloom Deoband in India.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of and condemned the incident, saying some miscreants wanted to "sabotage the peace in the city".

Separately, Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar sought a detailed report from the Korangi senior superintendent of police.

Counter-Terrorism Department Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid said police were focusing on two possible motives behind the incident.

He said in addition to the obvious sectarian aspect of the gun attack, they were ascertaining as to whether a third party wanted to create sectarian conflict. He pointed out that "certain incidents" that recently took place had triggered fears about sectarianism in the city.

According to DIG Hamid, Dr Adil was prominent figure in the Deobandi school of thought who also remained a close aide of Mufti Taqi Usmani. He was coming from the Darul Uloom Korangi when he was targeted.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

A military is only for war

A military is only for war

Successful societies know that those who fight wars well are not always best suited for running industries, academia, or govt.

Opinion

Bad karma

Bad karma

Fahd Husain
The government is trying to bowl every ball as a yorker knowing well the deliveries can turn into half volley.

Editorial

Updated 10 Oct 2020

Christmas deadline

If foreign soldiers cut and run without a proper Afghan peace pact in place, the govt in Kabul will be vulnerable to attacks.
10 Oct 2020

Resignation talk

KHAWAJA Asif’s disclosure that the PML-N will resign from the 84 seats it has in the National Assembly has set off...
10 Oct 2020

Against capital punishment

ON the World Day against the Death Penalty (Oct 10), Pakistan presents a chilling picture. It is a land where the...
Updated 09 Oct 2020

World Bank forecast

There is still uncertainty hanging over the future but there are also signs of recovery.
09 Oct 2020

One-sided accountability

FOR the last few years, opposition parties in the country have been crying themselves hoarse over a blatantly...
09 Oct 2020

Hina Jilani honoured

HINA Jilani has been chosen for many awards in her life, but the Stockholm Human Rights Award must rank as something...