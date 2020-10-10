DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 10, 2020

Army continues to support govt according to Constitution: COAS

Dawn.comUpdated 10 Oct 2020

Email

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses the passing out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul. — DawnNewsTV
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses the passing out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul. — DawnNewsTV

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that the Pakistan Army continued to support the government, whenever asked, according to the guidelines of the Constitution and the law.

Addressing the passing out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, Gen Bajwa said the army had always supported the nation in the same way the nation had supported the army, especially when it was fighting physical battles.

He added that the army would continue to support the government and "defend our democratic values to the hilt".

"We Pakistanis have proved that we can do wonders when we keep our national interests above our parochial, institutional and personal interests," he said.

He told the cadets that they were joining an army that "not only defeated the scourge of terrorism but also gave a bloody nose to an army five times bigger in February 2019".

Talking about the diversity of people recruited in the army, he said the Pakistan Army was a true reflection of the nation it represented. "You are a true microcosm of Pakistan," he told them.

Gen Bajwa cautioned the cadets that they would be held accountable for the prosperity and security of Pakistan, terming it a "unique burden of love and responsibility".

"I count it as a great honour that we stand before the nation as a trusted and accountable institution," he said.

"You must realise that peace is not an end in itself. Our efforts of decades will be wasted if we cannot protect the base from where our nation will rise to the heights of economic sovereignty and ideological maturity, thus truly becoming Quaid's Pakistan."

The COAS said that Pakistan's institutions were growing stronger and were working together to serve the country.

"Like many countries in the past, we have also been subjected to wars and economic strangulation but we have survived. Now it is only through the synergy and actualisation of our true national potential that we shall rise and progress."

He said Pakistan's enemies were feeling "frustrated" because they had failed to cause doom and destruction and were now subjecting the country to a "24/7 hybrid war".

"This war is not fought on the battlefield but in the minds. In this new war, leadership at all levels is the target. The objective of hybrid war is to target the sense of hope in Pakistan and to perpetuate the perception that yahan kuch acha nahi ho sakta (nothing good can happen here). Let me tell you, yahan sab acha hoga (everything will be good here)," he added.

He advised the cadets not to get confused between genuine criticism and hybrid warfare. "Do not confuse sincere critique from hybrid. Most voices that might seem loud to you might come from a place of love, patriotism and trust and therefore, must be heeded," he said.

"We must listen to our people and apply corrections where needed. These voices are proof that we are alive and well as a nation that is moving in the right direction."

Gen Bajwa said that the actions of the army were guided by the Constitution and the national interests of Pakistan, adding that the country was secure from a "military point of view".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 10, 2020 05:15pm
The Chief of Army Staff, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 10, 2020 05:19pm
. . . 'according to Constitution' . . .
Recommend 0
Joe
Oct 10, 2020 05:20pm
constitution never says Nawaz and Maryam should be kept out
Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 10, 2020 05:37pm
Most important thing is to be in the "same page"!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

A military is only for war

A military is only for war

Successful societies know that those who fight wars well are not always best suited for running industries, academia, or govt.

Opinion

Bad karma

Bad karma

Fahd Husain
The government is trying to bowl every ball as a yorker knowing well the deliveries can turn into half volley.

Editorial

Updated 10 Oct 2020

Christmas deadline

If foreign soldiers cut and run without a proper Afghan peace pact in place, the govt in Kabul will be vulnerable to attacks.
10 Oct 2020

Resignation talk

KHAWAJA Asif’s disclosure that the PML-N will resign from the 84 seats it has in the National Assembly has set off...
10 Oct 2020

Against capital punishment

ON the World Day against the Death Penalty (Oct 10), Pakistan presents a chilling picture. It is a land where the...
Updated 09 Oct 2020

World Bank forecast

There is still uncertainty hanging over the future but there are also signs of recovery.
09 Oct 2020

One-sided accountability

FOR the last few years, opposition parties in the country have been crying themselves hoarse over a blatantly...
09 Oct 2020

Hina Jilani honoured

HINA Jilani has been chosen for many awards in her life, but the Stockholm Human Rights Award must rank as something...