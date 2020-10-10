DAWN.COM

Govt to use all resources at its disposal to bring down food prices: PM

Dawn.com | Sanaullah Khan 10 Oct 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said his government would use "all resources at its disposal" to bring down food prices, starting from Monday. — APP/File
Amid a 1.24 per cent jump in weekly inflation due to an increase in essential food items prices, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that his government would use "all resources at the state's disposal" to bring down food prices starting Monday.

The premier said his government was already looking at the causes of the hike in prices, including hoarding, smuggling or a rise in international prices.

"From next week we will have our strategy in place and action will begin using all state organisations and resources to bring down food prices," he tweeted.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday showed that weekly inflation for the combined group in the period ending on Oct 8 increased by 1.24pc on the back of an uptick in prices of essential food items.

The PBS calculates the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based on the prices of 51 essential items from 50 markets across 17 cities of the country.

For the lowest income group earning below Rs17,732 per month, the SPI increased by 1.56pc, while the SPI for the highest-earning group i.e. those earning above Rs44,175, recorded an increase of 1.08pc.

Items that witnessed a price increase during the week included: tomatoes, up 16.39pc; onions, up 12.78pc; eggs 10.78pc; chicken 5.34pc; wheat flour bag 2.78pc; potatoes 2.64pc; moong pulse 1.21pc; and sugar 1.03pc.

A look at PBS data shows that prices have been rising in the country for over a year largely because of disruptions in food supply chains and periodic hikes in the administered prices of electricity and gas rather than a surge in demand for goods and services.

In September, wheat price surged by 5pc and wheat flour price by 3.14pc from the previous month. Similarly, prices of almost all pulses and vegetables also increased.

Food inflation is still in the double-digits, posting a rise in the outgoing month. In urban areas, it jumped by 12.4pc in September on a yearly basis and an increase of 3pc on a monthly basis, whereas the respective price level growth in rural areas stood at 15.8pc on a yearly basis and an increase of 3.8pc on a monthly basis.

'Temporary food inflation spike in S. Asia'

Meanwhile, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that South Asia has seen a "temporary food inflation spike".

"Government will take all measures needed to reduce prices of essential commodities. Imported wheat and sugar will be released at control rates by provinces. All options are being examined for other commodities," he said in a tweet.

High prices on motorway rest area shops

Also on Saturday, the prime minister took notice of high prices of food items sold at rest-area tuck shops on motorways, especially M-1 and M-2.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, a number of complaints had been received about the issue on the Citizens Portal App. The PM Delivery Unit's policy desk analysed the complaints and found that "a very high and unjustified profit ratio is being maintained and prices being charged are high to an unreasonable extent."

It added that the prime minister had directed strict action be taken to "curb the practice of charging excessive prices on tuck shops located on all motorway rest areas".

He also directed that the National Highway Authority depute teams to maintain a regular check on prices and banners and stands be displayed at visible points at rest areas to encourage people to register complaints about high prices.

Deva
Oct 10, 2020 03:25pm
Incompetent leader, last two years prices are going up. Speeches cannot bring price down
Recommend 0
True Pakistani
Oct 10, 2020 03:33pm
People don't trust this PM anymore. He always does opposite to what he utters !
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 10, 2020 03:34pm
What harm in giving another false hope?
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Oct 10, 2020 03:46pm
Only announcement in the air since 2 years.
Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 10, 2020 03:48pm
central government doesn't seem to understand that government dictat means little here. what will lead to a better system is modernisation of the food supply chains, proper competition. Proper companies with registered employees paying proper taxes. 1 person turning up and demand a cut in prices only leads to the man eventually helping himself. Fertile ground for more corruption.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 10, 2020 03:49pm
A caring PM with genuine empathy for those who suffer.
Recommend 0
Dipak
Oct 10, 2020 03:51pm
No full stop on inflation. Debt beyond capacity. False promises.
Recommend 0
Lal
Oct 10, 2020 03:55pm
Big talks only.
Recommend 0
Shibu
Oct 10, 2020 03:57pm
Blunders and blunders. At the end public will catch him.
Recommend 0
Sharma
Oct 10, 2020 03:59pm
@Abdulla Sakir, new announcements coming daily. But sir, people want to see in practical.
Recommend 0
Dr. Khan
Oct 10, 2020 04:00pm
all he has said so far is a pie in the sky
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 10, 2020 04:03pm
Its PTI the root cause of inflation
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 10, 2020 04:04pm
Anyone believing in the announcement has to wait till kingdom come for the promise to materialize.
Recommend 0
DVK
Oct 10, 2020 04:07pm
All resources? What resources? Are there any? There are two solutions. Focus on agriculture and produce more. That is time consuming and uncertain. Time is running out. Second solution is food subsidy. That needs money which you don't have.
Recommend 0
Rohan
Oct 10, 2020 04:14pm
Why to drag entire south asia for your food inflation? Anyways Pakistan hardly does any business with other South Asian nations. It's lame excuse for internal issues.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Oct 10, 2020 04:15pm
Let market dictate prices. If products are selling out then don't see the issue. Pakistan is a free market economy.
Recommend 0
Sasha
Oct 10, 2020 04:15pm
He is losing focus on Kashmir by indulging in all these trivial non issues.
Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 10, 2020 04:24pm
Another great speech, PM! We already know, India and NS are to blame for the price hike.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Oct 10, 2020 04:25pm
Well waiting for more than two years. At least the PM noticed and showed concern. Let's hope all the government spokespersons will emphasize on the increased prices.
Recommend 0

