IHC asks Nawaz to appear by Nov 24 to avoid PO label

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to appear before the court by Nov 24 to avoid being declared a proclaimed offender.

The IHC’s Registrar Office on Friday issued a written order in the proceedings on the appeal in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

A two-member division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the order.

On Oct 7, the court recorded statements of Dildar Ali Abro, the first secretary (consular affairs), and Rao Abdul Hannan, consular attaché, Pakistan High Commission, London, as well as Mohammad Mubashir Khan, director for Europe-I, at the Foreign Ministry.

Mubashir Khan tendered as evidence various documents to substantiate that efforts were made in compliance with the court orders to effect service of non-bailable warrants of arrest on Mr Sharif.

“The examination of statements of above-mentioned witnesses as well as the documents show that all-out efforts were made for effecting service of non-bailable warrants of arrest on Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif in the above-mentioned appeals to ensure his attendance in the court as required under the law, the court order said, adding: “Despite efforts, it is abundantly clear that service of warrants could not be effected. It is not possible to conclude in such circumstances that appellant is unaware about the pendency of appeal or the requirement to appear before the court, especially so as learned principal counsel for appellant, namely Khawaja Haris Ahmed, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court, stopped appearing in the matter after order dated September 15, 2020.”

The court issued non-bailable warrants for Mr Sharif on the said date after which Khawaja Haris stopped arguing the case.

“In this view of the matter, we are left with no option but to proceed further under section 87 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and order issuance of proclamation for effecting service and intimating the appellant to appear before the court on the date fixed,” the court order stated.

Proclamation shall be published in daily Dawn and daily Jang and copies of the same shall again be served upon the appellant through High Commission of Pakistan in the United Kingdom, the court ordered. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall do the needful in this behalf. The necessary expenses for proclamation shall be borne by the federal government and be paid within a week of this order, it added.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2020