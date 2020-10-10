Assets beyond means: Lahore CCPO seeks record of 197 officials from IB, special branch

LAHORE: A day after suggesting introduction of court martial of police officials on the pattern of the Pakistan Army, the capital city police officer (CCPO) has sought classified records of 197 police officials serving in the city from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) over suspicions of accumulation of assets beyond means.

In a letter addressed to the IB Punjab joint director, CCPO Umar Sheikh provided a list of the officers with their postings, designation and rank. The record was sought in three categories — property/assets held, source of income other than the salary and general reputation in society.

“It is requested that information/verification of each individual on the above points separately may be provided to this office as early as possible to proceed further into the matter,” the letter reads.

Mr Sheikh said the action was proposed following complaints that police officials/officers had accumulated huge properties beyond their means during their years-long postings in Lahore. He said this was the first phase in which the Lahore police command had shortlisted 197 officials/officers following doubts over their record available with the department.

After getting the information, the CCPO said, he would initiate wide-ranging and strict departmental proceedings against those found guilty of the allegations.

Guilty officers to be banned for field postings, get exemplary punishments

As a first step, he said, the guilty officers would be banned for postings in the field till they are in service and, as a second, they would be meted out exemplary punishments.

According to an official correspondence, a copy of which is available with Dawn, the 197 police officials/officers included 38 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs)/sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), 44 inspectors and 28 sub-inspectors.

Of the 38 DSPs, six were serving in the organised crime wing of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad and others as SDPOs in six divisions of Lahore police. Of those serving as SDPOs, seven were shortlisted from City division, four each from Civil Lines, Iqbal Town and Cantt divisions, five from Model Town and three from Saddar division. A majority of these officers had served in Lahore as station house officers (SHO) at various police stations.

Out of the 44 inspectors, 28 were serving as SHOs and 16 as in-charge of investigation wings of the police stations.

The CCPO said the Lahore police has also written to other civilian agencies, including the special branch, to obtain the same information about the officials identified in the first phase of investigation.

He further said the department has introduced a new standard operating procedure (SOP) according to which no official/officer would be posted in Lahore before declaring his/her assets. A circular has been issued to all senior police officers to follow the SOP in letter and spirit.

Mr Sheikh claimed the exercise would yield positive results in ensuring transparency in the posting/appointment of DSPs, SHOs and investigation wing in-charges at police stations in Lahore that have been hubs of corruption and misuse of authority in the past.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2020