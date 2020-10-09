DAWN.COM

Body of minor boy found hanging from tree after rape in Balochistan’s Killa Abdullah

Ghalib NihadUpdated 09 Oct 2020

A search for the child was launched two days ago after he left his madressah temporarily and did not return. — AFP/File
An eight-year-old boy, whose body was found hanging from a tree, was murdered after allegedly being raped in Balochistan's Killa Abdullah district, it emerged on Friday.

According to Killa Abdullah Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Sheikh, unidentified persons raped and strangled the child to death in Kali Davian area in the suburbs of Killa Abdullah.

A search for the child was launched two days ago (on Wednesday) after he left his madressah temporarily but did not return to the seminary nor reached his home.

His body was later found hanging from a tree on Wednesday evening, Sheikh said, adding that a first-information report was registered the same day against unidentified persons and authorities were carrying out a search operation to arrest them.

The report of a post-mortem examination performed on the child in Quetta proved that two people had sexually assaulted him, he said.

The incident has come to light two days after the body of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Zainab, who had gone missing on Tuesday evening while playing with other children outside her house, was found near Charsadda.

On Thursday, Charsadda police said the minor girl appeared to have been assaulted and tortured before being killed.

The hashtags #JusticeforZainab and #AnotherZainab were used on Twitter by netizens to express outrage over unabated cases of abuse and murder of children in the country.

Photos of the child's body were circulated on social media with many users comparing the incident to the 2018 rape and murder of eight-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur.

Zainab Amin had gone missing on Jan 4, 2018, and five days later, a police constable deputed to trace the girl recovered her body from a heap of trash near the Shahbaz Khan Road.

Being the 12th such incident to occur within a 10-kilometre radius in Kasur in one year, Zainab's rape and murder had sparked outrage and protests across the country.

In March, a report by the NGO Sahil had revealed that a total of 2,846 child abuse cases were reported from across the country in 2019, with data showing that more than eight children suffered some form of abuse every day in Pakistan last year.

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Oct 09, 2020 02:38pm
What is happening now a days? The government seems to be clueless and dormant.
Recommend 0
Tuaha
Oct 09, 2020 02:40pm
As a Pakistani citizen, I feel ashamed of our society has reached this point, we have no one but to blame ourselves. Education alone cannot help civilize the barbarians within our society. The cultivation of the humanitarian mindset is important.
Recommend 0
Raja Gilal
Oct 09, 2020 02:40pm
This is a sick society oblivious to its consequences.
Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Oct 09, 2020 02:43pm
What a nation we have become. Still some argue that it is not our problem.Almighty have mercy on us.
Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Oct 09, 2020 02:47pm
@Raja Gilal, Lot is needed to be done if we want to make our rotting society humane. Issue will not solve with emotional demands of public hangings. We have to make laws and educate our kids and have to make men accountable. This issue has nothing to do with the way we dress with the jobs we have or with shutting the vulnerable in homes. This is the high time to make men accountable. Kids in west are far more safer than what we are giving to our kids.
Recommend 0
Mango
Oct 09, 2020 03:17pm
What? What is happening?
Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 09, 2020 03:26pm
Very sick. When the government keeps itself busy in chasing opposition down and blaming neighbours for every single issue, focus moves away from good governance inside the country and all these nasty criminals rise and make the society sick, darker.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 09, 2020 03:51pm
What a gruesome, grave, gigantic, grim, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 09, 2020 04:02pm
@Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan, some mafias working from underground.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 09, 2020 04:02pm
@Tuaha , thanks to Nawaz and Zardari regimes for 30 years.
Recommend 0
Alih
Oct 09, 2020 04:02pm
This happens when no one is bothered to obey the laws, neither Islamic nor country’s.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 09, 2020 04:04pm
@Munna, but this mentality is not developed in 2 years. Mental brain washing and sickness is heritage from last 30 years hardwork by Nawaz and Zardari.
Recommend 0

