Airlift to keep operations suspended till Dec 31 in light of rising Covid cases

Bus ride-hailing service Airlift announced on Friday it would keep its operations suspended till December 31 in light of "increasing number of Covid-19 cases" in Pakistan.

In an email to customers, Airlift said the decision was anchored in the company's commitment to keeping the health and safety of their customers first.

"Pakistan continues to record an increasing number of Covid-19 cases and the spread cannot be contained within enclosed areas such as buses and vans," the statement said.

The company added that it will be reviewing its decision on January 1, 2021, given the circumstances at the time. "We remain excited to serve you once it is safe," the company said.

Earlier in August, the company had deferred the decision to resume operations till October, saying that the coronavirus continued to be a threat even as the government was lifting restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the disease.

Earlier this week, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said marriage halls and restaurants were turning into virus hotspots, adding that a spike could be avoided if standard operating procedures were followed.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has also advised authorities to declare a high alert due to the possibility of the rapid spread of seven diseases, including Covid-19, during winter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike in coronavirus infections, saying there were concerns that the "onset of winter" could result in a second wave.