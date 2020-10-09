DAWN.COM

Airlift to keep operations suspended till Dec 31 in light of rising Covid cases

Dawn.com 09 Oct 2020

Bus ride-hailing service Airlift announced it would keep its operations suspended till December 31. — Airlift/File
Bus ride-hailing service Airlift announced on Friday it would keep its operations suspended till December 31 in light of "increasing number of Covid-19 cases" in Pakistan.

In an email to customers, Airlift said the decision was anchored in the company's commitment to keeping the health and safety of their customers first.

"Pakistan continues to record an increasing number of Covid-19 cases and the spread cannot be contained within enclosed areas such as buses and vans," the statement said.

The company added that it will be reviewing its decision on January 1, 2021, given the circumstances at the time. "We remain excited to serve you once it is safe," the company said.

Earlier in August, the company had deferred the decision to resume operations till October, saying that the coronavirus continued to be a threat even as the government was lifting restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the disease.

Earlier this week, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said marriage halls and restaurants were turning into virus hotspots, adding that a spike could be avoided if standard operating procedures were followed.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has also advised authorities to declare a high alert due to the possibility of the rapid spread of seven diseases, including Covid-19, during winter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike in coronavirus infections, saying there were concerns that the "onset of winter" could result in a second wave.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 09, 2020 01:42pm
The recent cases of Covid-19 show the second wave is on its way, so please take all precautionary measures like washing hands, wearing masks and keeping social distance. Take care and be save! (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 09, 2020 01:59pm
Be aware, second wave of Covid-19 epidemic is on its way - take all precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary socialising in public and homes. Take care of yourself and your family! (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 09, 2020 02:05pm
General public need services like Airlift and SWVL to restart operations in cities like Karachi with SOPs as other ride hailing services including Uber & Careem are exploiting the situation and charging almost twice as they used to before lockdown.
Recommend 0
Ashley Kenneth Caldeira
Oct 09, 2020 02:17pm
When will the transport minister take action against public private buses like mini buses W11,M1 are some examples. The bigger buses like 2K, 4L and CNG buses are other examples. These buses are passed to be OK because of the Transportation mafia political connection. Everybody knows who is supporting the transportation mafia in Karachi.
Recommend 0
Santosh
Oct 09, 2020 02:25pm
Atleast somebody is worried about "increasing" cases in Pakistan.
Recommend 0

