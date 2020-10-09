DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 09, 2020

Imran in virtual meeting with Sandberg welcomes Facebook's investments, programmes in Pakistan

Dawn.com 09 Oct 2020

Email

This combo of photos shows Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg. — Photos CNN Screengrab/Reuters
This combo of photos shows Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg. — Photos CNN Screengrab/Reuters

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg held a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the social media giant's investments in Pakistan, its support for digital literacy initiatives and its work concerning Covid-19.

The premier welcomed Facebook's investments and programmes in Pakistan and urged the company to increase their footprint, Radio Pakistan reported.

He also recognised the potential of digital platforms and the role they can play in providing global opportunities to the country's youth and entrepreneurs. The premier also noted how such opportunities can lift people out of poverty, the report said.

PM Imran raised concerns about the global rise in hate and extremism and acknowledged the immense challenge of fighting hate speech online.

Read: At UNGA, PM Imran says 'wilful provocation' to hate should be 'universally outlawed'

The pair also discussed Facebook's connectivity investments and research grants awarded this year to Pakistan-based academics. Other topics touched upon during the meeting included Facebook's feature for donating blood, which has seen more than five people sign up since it launched in-country, as well as the company's support for a polio-free Pakistan.

PM Imran and Sandberg also spoke about the latter's SheMeansBusiness programme, which is providing training to 6,700 women across the country.

The last time the pair met was in January during a meeting held at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

The premier had invited tech firms to invest in Pakistan, and had asked Facebook to consider investments to support Pakistani incubators and help in digital literacy initiatives. At the time, Sandberg had invited the prime minister to visit Facebook's headquarters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Wow
Oct 09, 2020 12:39pm
Well done IK that's what we need, more investment and digital programs for the young.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 09 Oct 2020

World Bank forecast

There is still uncertainty hanging over the future but there are also signs of recovery.
09 Oct 2020

One-sided accountability

FOR the last few years, opposition parties in the country have been crying themselves hoarse over a blatantly...
09 Oct 2020

Hina Jilani honoured

HINA Jilani has been chosen for many awards in her life, but the Stockholm Human Rights Award must rank as something...
Updated 08 Oct 2020

Island controversy

BUDDOO and Bundal, two islands lying off the Karachi coastline are the subject of a heated back-and-forth between ...
08 Oct 2020

GB politics

WITH elections due in Gilgit-Baltistan next month, this would be an opportune time for those who make decisions in...
08 Oct 2020

Decriminalise defamation

THE state is responsible for protecting and promoting citizens’ right to free speech. We, however, are witnessing ...