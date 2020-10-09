DAWN.COM

Judges, military officers not entitled to plots: Isa

Nasir IqbalUpdated 09 Oct 2020

Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed that neither the Constitution nor any law entitled judges or senior members of the armed forces to receive plots or pieces of land. — Photo courtesy: SC website
ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court on Thursday observed that neither the Constitution nor any law entitled judges or senior members of the armed forces to receive plots or pieces of land.

“It is trite, but needs restating that judges are not empowered to make law; they simply interpret it and if a law offends the Constitution they must strike it down,” observed Justice Isa in his additional note while setting aside the Sept 9, 2018 Islamabad High Court judgement which had scrapped the federal government’s housing scheme in sectors F-14 and F-15 in Islamabad.

While scrapping the scheme, the high court had noted that the beneficiaries of these sectors were serving or retired officers and employees of federal ministries, divisions, attached departments, judges of the Supreme Court, all high courts, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court and the Chief Court and Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as the Federal Shariat Court.

The Supreme Court verdict announced in the open court on Thursday by a four-judge bench concerns a housing project launched by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation on the land acquired from the locals. The bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam held that the land was legally acquired by the foundation.

But Justice Isa in his additional note explained that the Constitution and the law (presidential orders) did not entitle chief justices and judges of the superior courts to receive plots or piece of land. Likewise, he highlighted, the manual of ‘pay, pension’ compiled the presidential orders, rules and notifications regarding the pay, pension and privileges of judges, but the manual also did not contain anything entitling chief justices and judges of the superior courts to plots of land.

“The independence of the judiciary is a necessary concomitant to ensure its respect and credibility in the eyes of the people, but the executive giving plots to judges constitutes a favour,” he said.

Justice Isa observed that the Constitution determined the terms and conditions of service of superior court judges and nothing could be subtracted there from or added thereto, adding that since the stipulated terms and conditions did not entitle judges to receive plots, they were not entitled to receive plots from the foundation or out of any compulsorily acquired land.

Justice Isa explained that no one could be given, nor could they receive, more than a single plot, adding that the foundation, government or any organisation controlled by the government could not provide a second or additional plot. Moreover, he said, without specific legal sanction, no one, including the prime minister, had the discretion to grant land, a house or an apartment to anyone.

Justice Isa explained that different laws governed those employed in the armed forces and these laws also did not provide that they be given residential plots, commercial plots or agricultural land nor permitted them to receive the same.

“Nevertheless, senior members of the armed forces get plots and agricultural lands and continue to be given additional plots and agricultural lands as they rise up the ranks,” he regretted and recalled that in his 655-page book, the brother of Gen Asif Nawaz brought privileged, personal and scholarly insight into the armed forces of Pakistan.

Justice Isa recalled how Gen Ayub Khan was preceded by two British officers as Pakistan’s army chiefs and when Gen Gracey was commanding the Pakistan Army, Gen Ayub Khan approached him with a request for a plot but he was rebuffed by the then army chief; ironically a British officer preserved Pakistan’s land from a son of the soil. The author mentioned the grant of subsidised plots and other benefits and stated that “gradually, the mores of the military changed to make all such ‘sweetheart’ deals acceptable”.

Likewise, Shuja Nawaz in his book under the chapter “United Pakistan: How to Break up a Country” wrote that the practice of multiple plots was to become common, giving rise to a new “Culture of Entitlement” that permeated both the military and civil bureaucracies and that would become embedded in Pakistani society.

Justice Isa observed that both civil service and armed forces personnel were in the service of Pakistan and the Constitution created no distinction between them. “The laws governing civil and armed forces personnel do not entitle them to receive residential plots, commercial plots or agricultural land. If lands are given to only one category like the members of the armed forces and the civilians in the service of Pakistan are disregarded, it constitutes discrimination and offends the fundamental right of equality,” he emphasised.

Justice Isa observed that the amount to be spent in the financial year 2020-21 on pensions was Rs470 billion, of which Rs111bn would be spent on retired civilians and Rs359bn on retired personnel of the armed forces. The annual cost of pension payments is almost equal to the cost of ‘running of civil government’, which is Rs476bn and the people of Pakistan pay these pensions despite having very little themselves.

“In addition to receiving pensions, public lands are taken which is eminently unfair,” Justice Isa regretted, adding that Pakistan was heavily indebted and the people paid astronomical amounts to service the accumulated debt.

“This financial year Rs2 trillion will be paid to service debt; this astronomical amount does not include the repayment of a single dollar, sterling, yen, euro or rupee. And, the government continues to take more loans; piling debt upon debt, and adding billions to debt servicing,” Justice Isa regretted, adding that the elite capture created a “predatory state” in which the division between private and public interests was totally dismantled.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2020

Nomi Ali
Oct 09, 2020 07:50am
Isa has his own flats in London, he does not need in Pak.
Recommend 0
Asim
Oct 09, 2020 08:47am
Well done FIAZ ISA, I hope this will be heeded to by the institutions
Recommend 0
Naseer
Oct 09, 2020 08:58am
Wow Beavo.... please take back all plots and auction them
Recommend 0
Khaled
Oct 09, 2020 08:58am
He is a brave judge, his observations will hardly bring a change in the present system, but would surely make a difference in his future prospects.
Recommend 0
PrakashG
Oct 09, 2020 08:59am
Time this loot of public land is stopped.
Recommend 0
TQ
Oct 09, 2020 09:07am
Excellent, honest and an upright judgement. This is what Pakistan needs. Thankyou!.
Recommend 0
Aamir Lucky
Oct 09, 2020 09:09am
Love you Sir. We need people like you!
Recommend 0
N Abidi
Oct 09, 2020 09:14am
Respect for judiciary requires assests beyond means in UK !
Recommend 0
khankhan
Oct 09, 2020 09:15am
Pakistan needs such judges.
Recommend 0
Omair
Oct 09, 2020 09:16am
Great remarks by Justice Issa!
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Oct 09, 2020 09:16am
Landmark Judgement !
Recommend 0
Asif Aurangzeb
Oct 09, 2020 09:16am
well said by some one who is authorized flats in london ....
Recommend 0
Me
Oct 09, 2020 09:19am
Awesome. Yet marvellous.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 09, 2020 09:26am
Eye opening!!!! Wake up people
Recommend 0
Papa Johnny
Oct 09, 2020 09:32am
Great news! Can they participate in or hold other interests whether directly or indirectly in financial deals?!
Recommend 0
Ashfaq Hussain
Oct 09, 2020 09:40am
Bravo Justice Faiz Isa, you have highlighted something which no one could dare to highlight. No wonder we are going downhill. Wake up!!!
Recommend 0
Islamabad
Oct 09, 2020 09:47am
Salute you Sir on this historical judgment.
Recommend 0
Dr T
Oct 09, 2020 09:51am
Can’t argue about this. Last sentence says it all. With social media highlighting the issues, the space for the elitist is gradually narrowing albeit slowly
Recommend 0
Irfan Khan
Oct 09, 2020 09:54am
Well done !!!
Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Oct 09, 2020 09:54am
Please provide money trail ... talk is big
Recommend 0

