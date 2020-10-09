DAWN.COM

Taji Khokhar’s son booked in another case

Mohammad AsgharUpdated 09 Oct 2020

Another terrorism case was registered on Thursday against Farrukh Imtiaz Khokhar, son of Imtiaz Ali Khokhar alias Taji Khokhar (pictured above). — Photo courtesy: Facebook/File
RAWALPINDI: Another terrorism case was registered on Thursday against Farrukh Imtiaz Khokhar, son of Imtiaz Ali Khokhar alias Taji Khokhar, on the charge of sedition after a video showing him threatening senior police officers circulated on social media.

Imtiaz Khokhar, who had already been placed on the fourth schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, was arrested by police on Tuesday on the charge of terrorism.

According to the complainant, Khokhar had violated the fourth schedule by gathering a large number of people outside his house on the pretext of a medical camp on Sept 14.

However, he was released after being produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). The ATC ruled that setting up a medical camp outside one’s residence was not an act of terrorism or violation of the fourth schedule.

A police spokesperson said Khokhar would be arrested again soon. The new FIR against him was registered with Airport police on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Jawad Abbas.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2020

