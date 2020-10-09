Taji Khokhar’s son booked in another case

RAWALPINDI: Another terrorism case was registered on Thursday against Farrukh Imtiaz Khokhar, son of Imtiaz Ali Khokhar alias Taji Khokhar, on the charge of sedition after a video showing him threatening senior police officers circulated on social media.

Imtiaz Khokhar, who had already been placed on the fourth schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, was arrested by police on Tuesday on the charge of terrorism.

According to the complainant, Khokhar had violated the fourth schedule by gathering a large number of people outside his house on the pretext of a medical camp on Sept 14.

However, he was released after being produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). The ATC ruled that setting up a medical camp outside one’s residence was not an act of terrorism or violation of the fourth schedule.

A police spokesperson said Khokhar would be arrested again soon. The new FIR against him was registered with Airport police on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Jawad Abbas.

