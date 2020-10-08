DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 08, 2020

China tells Indian media not to call Taiwan a country, Taiwan says 'get lost'

Reuters 08 Oct 2020

Email

The Taipei 101 building is seen amidst the Taipei city skyline on February 9, 2009. — Reuters
The Taipei 101 building is seen amidst the Taipei city skyline on February 9, 2009. — Reuters

China was accused by Taiwan of trying to impose censorship in India after its embassy in New Delhi advised journalists to observe the “one-China” principle after newspapers carried advertisements for Taiwan’s national day.

Coming just months after deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops on the disputed Himalayan border between the two Asian giants, the controversy has flared at a time when Indian sentiments toward China are filled with antipathy and suspicion.

China’s hackles were raised on Wednesday by advertisements placed in leading Indian newspapers by Taiwan’s government to mark the democratic, Chinese-claimed island’s national day on Saturday.

The advertisement carried a photograph of President Tsai Ing-wen and hailed India, a fellow democracy, as a natural partner of Taiwan.

China, which claims Taiwan and regards it as a wayward province, made its displeasure evident in an e-mail sent by its embassy on Wednesday night to journalists in India, including Reuters.

“Regarding the so-called forthcoming ‘National Day of Taiwan’, the Chinese Embassy in India would like to remind our media friends that there is only one China in the world, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China,” the embassy said.

“We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government’s position on Taiwan question and do not violate the ‘One China’ principle.

“In particular, Taiwan shall not be referred to as a ‘country (nation)’ or ‘Republic of China’ or the leader of China’s Taiwan region as ‘President’, so as not to send the wrong signals to the general public.”

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu scoffed at Beijing’s advice to Indian media.

“India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist #China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. #Taiwan’s Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST!” he said in a tweet.

New Delhi has no formal diplomatic relations with Taipei, but both sides have close business and cultural ties.

India’s government has carefully avoided upsetting China over Taiwan. But relations became fraught after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in June, and there have been calls from some Indian nationalist groups for a boycott of Chinese goods.

“The Chinese government behaves like a street goon, not like an aspiring super-power. It threatens us,” said Nitin Gokhale, the editor of a defence and security website, after receiving the Chinese embassy’s email.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Khan
Oct 08, 2020 03:52pm
india has to toe the US line
Recommend 0
kums
Oct 08, 2020 03:57pm
Taiwan has been independent for 70 years. It is not Tibet to be captured.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Oct 08, 2020 04:10pm
Get list. So appropriate.
Recommend 0
Lavesh
Oct 08, 2020 04:17pm
@Dr. Khan, India has to toe India's line.
Recommend 0
Rajon
Oct 08, 2020 04:19pm
This is going to backfire heavily for china... Indians never knew of Taiwan's national day, now they know and it's just a couple days away..
Recommend 0
Misbah
Oct 08, 2020 04:20pm
Taiwan is a great country.
Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Oct 08, 2020 04:25pm
India recognises Taiwan and Tibet also. Tibet is an occupied territory.
Recommend 0
Twins
Oct 08, 2020 04:32pm
China is loosing the battle of nerves with India. For the first time it is feeling isolated while India is enjoying appreciation for across the world for staring back at China.
Recommend 0
Science
Oct 08, 2020 04:33pm
Soon Tibet will be a free state, USA is working on it.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 08, 2020 04:36pm
'Indian and Chinese troops on the disputed Himalayan border between the two Asian giants' Ones a poor minion and the other a rich giant. Don't distort reality.
Recommend 0
Sidharth chandigarh
Oct 08, 2020 04:37pm
Only pakistan believe chinese on this planet.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 08, 2020 04:37pm
@kums, 'Taiwan has been independent for 70 years. It is not Tibet to be captured.' Kashmir, IIOJK is an independent country, currently under foreign Indian occupation.
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Oct 08, 2020 04:45pm
Taiwan is free, but we shall support Tibet.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 08 Oct 2020

Island controversy

BUDDOO and Bundal, two islands lying off the Karachi coastline are the subject of a heated back-and-forth between ...
08 Oct 2020

GB politics

WITH elections due in Gilgit-Baltistan next month, this would be an opportune time for those who make decisions in...
08 Oct 2020

Decriminalise defamation

THE state is responsible for protecting and promoting citizens’ right to free speech. We, however, are witnessing ...
Updated 07 Oct 2020

The ‘sedition’ label

The draconian sedition law was a tool for the British to suppress the freedom struggle in the subcontinent against imperialism.
07 Oct 2020

Tackling stunting

AT least four out of 10 children in Pakistan are unlikely to ever meet their cognitive and developmental potential....
07 Oct 2020

Professor’s murder

ALL too often Pakistan receives a violent shock, reminding society of the perils of letting hate and intolerance ...