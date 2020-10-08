DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 08, 2020

India pushing terrorist outfits in cross-border attacks, Pakistan tells UN

Dawn.com 08 Oct 2020

Email

First Secretary at the Pakistan Mission to the UN Jehanzeb Khan exercising right of reply at the Sixth Committee General Debate. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
First Secretary at the Pakistan Mission to the UN Jehanzeb Khan exercising right of reply at the Sixth Committee General Debate. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Pakistan called out India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for pushing banned outfits, such as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), in cross-border terrorist attacks against the country's military and civilian targets.

"Over the last decade, thousands of Pakistanis have been killed or injured as a result of Indian sponsored terrorist acts," said First Secretary at the Pakistan Mission to the UN Jehanzeb Khan. He was exercising the right of reply at the Sixth Committee General Debate.

The Pakistani diplomat's statement came after India asserted that the United Nations Security Council should not be misused by countries with "retaliatory intent to name innocent civilians as terrorists".

According to Times of India, the Indian statement was an apparent reference to the blocking of Pakistan's bid to have two Indians listed under the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee.

Without naming Pakistan, First Secretary and Legal Adviser in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Yedla Umasanka said: “India has been and continues to be a victim of terrorism sponsored across our borders. We have had firsthand experience of the cruel link between transnational organised crime and terrorism."

In his response, Khan highlighted that India has used terrorism "as an instrument of its coercive policies against every one of its neighbors, especially Pakistan, and against its own Muslim population particularly in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

"India is financing and organising secret mercenary terrorist organisations based outside our borders to conduct attacks in Pakistan to impede the implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," he said, mentioning the attacks carried out at the Chinese consulate and the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

"The captured Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had earlier confessed to organising such terrorist activities inside [Pakistan]."

Timeline: How the Kulbhushan Jadhav saga unfolded

The diplomat also touched upon Indian atrocities and gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

"India's state sponsored terrorism has done little to weaken the indigenous and legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination. The Indian hoax of targeting so-called terrorists was exposed only recently when the victim's of Indian state terrorism turned out to be innocent labourers."

Read: Indian army takes action against soldiers over killing of 3 Kashmiris

"Indian attempts to conceal the reality of its brutal occupation in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir territory have miserably failed."

He stated that India's Hindu supremacist organisations have for decades preached the violent suppression of India's minorities. "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi [...] was responsible for the pogrom in Gujrat in 2002 which killed 2,000 innocent Muslim children, women and men.

"As the world has witnessed, these anti-Muslim pogroms were repeated in Delhi earlier this year," he said in a reference to violent communal riots in the Indian capital.

"Pakistan proudly reaffirms is steadfast support for the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan will also continue to expose Indian terrorist activities in front of the international community."

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syren
Oct 08, 2020 02:13pm
UN is just a talk shop.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Oct 08, 2020 02:16pm
Look who's Talking....
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 08, 2020 02:25pm
A real sad day for RSS stalwarts!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 08, 2020 02:26pm
@JustSaying, Good, isn't he!!
Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 08, 2020 02:27pm
Indian terror attacks must be raised at all forums. Pakistan should respond in kind
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 08, 2020 02:27pm
@JustSaying, Indian regime's nefarious acts are getting exposed!
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 08, 2020 02:29pm
Excellent well presented robust reply and totally exposed Indian state sponsor of terrorism against neighbouring countries and its own minority nationals.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 08, 2020 02:30pm
@Syren, 'UN is just a talk shop.' And it's talking Kashmir, IIOJK illegal Indian occupation.
Recommend 0
Mowe
Oct 08, 2020 02:30pm
India don't need to think about pakistan at all. Just do what it need to
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 08, 2020 02:30pm
@JustSaying, 'Look who's Talking....' Kubushan yadev.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 08, 2020 02:34pm
"India is financing and organising secret mercenary terrorist organisations based outside our borders to conduct attacks in Pakistan to impede the implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," he said, mentioning the attacks carried out at the Chinese consulate and the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Indian barbaric acts well exposed!
Recommend 0
Kant
Oct 08, 2020 02:58pm
India is getting desperate as Covid, economy and foreign policy are all failing. Pk must be wary
Recommend 0
Anony Munna
Oct 08, 2020 03:03pm
Any actionable proof you have?
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Oct 08, 2020 03:06pm
@bhaRAT©, And Saudi is Planning a Big Investment in India....
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 08 Oct 2020

Island controversy

BUDDOO and Bundal, two islands lying off the Karachi coastline are the subject of a heated back-and-forth between ...
08 Oct 2020

GB politics

WITH elections due in Gilgit-Baltistan next month, this would be an opportune time for those who make decisions in...
08 Oct 2020

Decriminalise defamation

THE state is responsible for protecting and promoting citizens’ right to free speech. We, however, are witnessing ...
Updated 07 Oct 2020

The ‘sedition’ label

The draconian sedition law was a tool for the British to suppress the freedom struggle in the subcontinent against imperialism.
07 Oct 2020

Tackling stunting

AT least four out of 10 children in Pakistan are unlikely to ever meet their cognitive and developmental potential....
07 Oct 2020

Professor’s murder

ALL too often Pakistan receives a violent shock, reminding society of the perils of letting hate and intolerance ...