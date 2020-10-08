DAWN.COM

'Another Zainab': 2-year-old girl assaulted, tortured before being killed in Charsadda, say police

Sirajuddin | Dawn.com 08 Oct 2020

Policemen are seen at the site where the two-and-half-year-old Zainab's body was found. — DawnNewsTV
Charsadda police on Thursday said that the two-and-a-half-year-old girl Zainab, whose body was found in Jabba Korona area in the limits of Daudzai police station of Peshawar a day earlier, appeared to have been assaulted and tortured before being killed.

Residents and police said the minor girl had gone missing on Tuesday evening in Sheikh Kallay Qilla area while playing with other children outside her house.

On Wednesday, the Prang police got information about the body of a girl lying in Jabba Korona area. The Prang and Daudzai police recovered the body and shifted it to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar for postmortem.

District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Mohammad Shoaib Khan said that police had initially registered a first information report (FIR) in the Prang police station, Charsadda, against unknown kidnappers on the complaint of the girl's father.

Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was added to the FIR after the body was found, he said.

Khan said that initial investigation "suggests that the minor was assaulted before her murder", adding that there were torture marks on the girl's body. Police were waiting for the medical report, after which they would add other sections of the PPC, he said.

Zainab's father said that the family did not have enmity with anyone. He demanded that the government catch the culprit so he could ask him what his daughter had done to him that he committed such a crime.

"Today it is my Zainab, tomorrow another Zainab could suffer this," he lamented.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and other authorities to immediately arrest those involved.

"An example should be made out of them," he said and termed the incident "heart-rending".

The chief minister said the culprits would not be able to escape the reach of the law and the family would be provided complete justice.

'Another Zainab'

Meanwhile, the hashtags #JusticeforZainab and #AnotherZainab were used on Twitter by netizens to express outrage over unabated cases of abuse and murder of children in the country.

Photos of the two-year-old's body were circulated on social media with many users comparing the incident to the 2018 rape and murder of 8-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur.

Zainab Amin had gone missing on Jan 4, 2018 and five days later, a police constable deputed to trace the girl recovered her body from a heap of trash near the Shahbaz Khan Road.

Police said the girl seemed to have been killed four or five days earlier.

Being the 12th such incident to occur within a 10-kilometre radius in Kasur in one year, Zainab's rape and murder had sparked outrage and protests across the country.

Editorial: Rampant child abuse

The heinous nature of the crime had seen immediate riots break out in Kasur — in which two people were killed — while #JusticeforZainab became a rallying cry for an end to violence against children.

More than two years after the Zainab Amin case, the National Assembly passed the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019 that seeks to expedite investigation and punishment for perpetrators of child abuse.

The Sindh police also launched an indigenously-developed mobile phone application — the Zainab Alert Mobile App — that would help develop database of crimes against children, including registration of cases, progress on their investigations and police performance in the area.

However, violence against children has continued with as many as 1,489 children — at least eight per day — sexually abused in the first half of 2020 in Pakistan.

According to Sahil, an organisation working for child protection, the major categories in the cases included abduction (331), rape (160), sodomy (233), gang-rape (69) and gang-sodomy (104). Thirteen boys and 12 girls were murdered after sexual abuse while four boys and one girl were murdered after gang-rape.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Comments (15)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 08, 2020 02:01pm
What a gruesome, grave, gigantic, gross, grim and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Oct 08, 2020 02:14pm
Society of animals.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 08, 2020 02:14pm
Is the society sick?
Recommend 0
Human
Oct 08, 2020 02:22pm
So disgusting as it is so difficult to digest such barbaric action.
Recommend 0
thinking
Oct 08, 2020 02:24pm
What kind of animal instinct is this.
Recommend 0
Lars Stevens
Oct 08, 2020 02:25pm
Sad to see that Pakistan is going India's way.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 08, 2020 02:31pm
@AZAM AKBAR , 'Is the society sick?' No, only the criminal. He will be caught.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 08, 2020 02:33pm
Sick minded psychopaths. This should be handled at society level. This incident might not be due to lust, but mental problems. Government should identify those sick minded people and help them recover
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 08, 2020 02:33pm
The whole country is in utter shock on this gruesome crime against infants. But, the shameless Government is busy just in pondering.
Recommend 0
HKG
Oct 08, 2020 02:59pm
And the people have the arrogance of blaming others as uncivilized.
Recommend 0
Mango
Oct 08, 2020 02:59pm
@Lars Stevens, India or Pakistan does not matter this is so sad and tragic. She is just a kid, almost an infant. I am lost for words.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 08, 2020 03:06pm
When the rape cases/ child abuse and killing cases will be decided? We are waiting for the resolution of one case and punishment to culprit.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 08, 2020 03:08pm
@M. Saeed, Like such crimes were not happening before
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 08, 2020 03:10pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, finally you are 100% right about the things happening in land of pure.
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 08, 2020 03:13pm
How could someone do this to an innocent of 2 years. No human can do this. One need to be a monster beast. I cannot comprehend.
Recommend 0

