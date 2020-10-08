DAWN.COM

PM for skills enhancement of young population

Amir WasimUpdated 08 Oct 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the final session of national seminar on "Resetting & Rebooting Pakistan's ICT Sector" at National Defence University on Wednesday. — APP
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the final session of national seminar on "Resetting & Rebooting Pakistan's ICT Sector" at National Defence University on Wednesday. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that making Pakistan a self-reliant country and an emerging global power is the main goal of the present government.

The prime minister stated this while presiding over the final session of a national seminar on “Resetting and Rebooting Pakistan’s ICT Sector” at the National Defence University (NDU) here on Wednesday.

According to an official handout issued by the PM Office, the seminar was also attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Sindh Governor Imran Ismael and NDU president Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed.

In his concluding rema­rks, the prime minister stated that the ICT (Information and Communication Tech­nology) sector held great potential for employment generation and revenue earnings. He emphasised on skills enhancement of the country’s young population. “Our government’s goal is a self-reliant Pakistan that will emerge as a global power,” the prime minister said.

Besides industry representatives, the seminar was also participated by national and international prominent ICT experts and senior military and civil officers.

PM Khan assured full facilitation to all ICT stakeholders for providing an enabling and supportive regulatory environment from the government. He appreciated the NDU for arranging seminar on the ICT sector.

The director general of Institute for Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis of the NDU presented recommendations of the seminar.

One of the participants of the seminar told Dawn that both the army chief and the prime minister also attended a proactive question-answer session and responded to the queries. He said the prime minister recalled that Pakistan made tremendous progress in the 1960s in various sectors, but after the 1970s due to a change in the mindset the country could not keep up the pace of progress, particularly in the research sector.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2020

Abdulla Sakir
Oct 08, 2020 08:30am
Skills are needed for all, mainly old politicians. It should start from the top.
Ashraf P
Oct 08, 2020 08:31am
For quality, modern education, you should first separate religion from education.
Sarcasm
Oct 08, 2020 08:32am
Too much talk by PMIK but no action on ground.
Raza Hingorjo
Oct 08, 2020 09:06am
Imran Khan is an honest man.
Kabir
Oct 08, 2020 09:08am
Where is your education system? What skills can anyone achieve without proper education.
