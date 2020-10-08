Prisoner’s death in judicial custody in Shikarpur sparks angry protest

SHIKARPUR: A prisoner died in mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, sparking angry protest by relatives who blocked Sukkur-Shikarpur road at Jahan Khan locality for several hours by placing the dead body on the road.

Police brought the prisoner identified as Abdul Fatah Mahar, 30, who was in judicial custody, to RBUT Civil Hospital and handed over the body to heirs after completion of legal formalities.

The enraged relatives who placed the body on the road and burnt tyres accused SHO of Chak police station of subjecting Mahar to brutal torture, which included electric shocks, before shifting him to jail where his condition deteriorated and he died last night.

Police suspected Mahar was involved in firing on a journalist Jameel Ahmed Mahar. He was arrested five days ago and his video in which he was heard admitting to firing on the journalist went viral on social media.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2020